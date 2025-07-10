ACC Preview: Boston College is a question mark this season.

KENNY VARNER

Boston College: Stuck in the Middle Again?

Boston College has been the very definition of average over the past decade, posting exactly six or seven wins in nine of the last ten seasons. Unfortunately for Eagles fans, this season looks like more of the same. Coming off a 7-6 campaign, the ceiling for this team appears to be yet another middling year.

The Eagles return 12 starters, including seven on what was an inconsistent and often underwhelming defense. With limited overall talent, Boston College’s best path to success is playing fundamentally sound football and capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes.

At quarterback, the situation remains unsettled. Grayson James started the final three regular season games last year, leading the team to a 2-1 record while putting up 28, 41, and 34 points. However, Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan has entered the mix and could push for the starting role. The offensive line lost three starters from a unit that struggled to run the ball consistently. Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor return on the left side, but the rest of the line is filled with question marks.

The backfield will feature a committee approach, with Jordan McDonald and Turbo Richard expected to step into larger roles. At receiver, Lewis Bond returns as the leading pass catcher with 67 receptions, primarily working underneath routes. All in all, this Eagles offense is unproven and, at best, average.

Defensively, Boston College was solid against the run and did a good job creating turnovers, finishing the season with a +9 turnover margin. That trend will need to continue if they hope to scratch out a winning record again. However, the loss of star defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku—who tallied 16.5 career sacks—will be significant. His departure to the NFL leaves a major hole in the pass rush and could lead to a steep decline in the defense’s ability to force takeaways. Linebacker Davveon Crouch, who posted 77 tackles and 6 tackles for loss, will be the leader of the unit, but overall, this defense lacks standout playmakers.

Head coach Bill O’Brien will have his work cut out for him. While he’s known for getting the most out of limited rosters, this group will test even his abilities. If O’Brien can minimize mistakes and maintain the turnover margin, Boston College might sneak into a bowl game. The schedule is somewhat favorable, with three of the first four games being winnable, but even so, reaching six wins feels like a tall order.

In the end, Boston College seems poised for yet another year of treading water. Unless they dominate the turnover battle, a return to the postseason looks like a long shot.