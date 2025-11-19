By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports – Senior Columnist

The ACC is undergoing a seismic shift: Virginia Tech’s hiring of James Franklin signals a new era, while Florida State, Clemson, and North Carolina are no longer the conference’s dominant forces. Programs like Pitt, Virginia, Georgia Tech, SMU, and Miami are reshaping the balance of power.

James Franklin Ushers in a New Era at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech officially named James Franklin as its new head coach, a move that has already sent shockwaves across the ACC. Franklin, who compiled a 104–45 record at Penn State, arrives in Blacksburg with a clear mission: restore the Hokies as perennial contenders. His introductory statement emphasized “unmatched excellence” and a commitment to building a lasting program. Analysts, including ESPN’s Robert Griffin III, predict Franklin will make Virginia Tech an annual ACC title threat.

Pitt, Virginia, Georgia Tech, and SMU Rising

The traditional hierarchy of the ACC is collapsing. Pitt has emerged as a gritty competitor, while Virginia sits firmly in the top tier after decisive wins over Duke. Georgia Tech, led by quarterback Haynes King, survived close calls but remains in the driver’s seat for the ACC Championship. Meanwhile, SMU has proven it belongs in the conversation, adding depth to a conference once dominated by only two or three programs.

Florida State in Flux Under Mike Norvell

Florida State’s once-proud program is now mired in uncertainty. Head coach Mike Norvell faces mounting pressure after a 4–5 record and a string of disappointing ACC performances. Despite winning the conference in 2023, the Seminoles have gone just 2–12 in ACC play since 2024. Athletic Director Michael Alford has promised a review after the season, leaving Norvell’s future in doubt.

Clemson’s Slide Under Dabo Swinney

Clemson, once the ACC’s powerhouse, is enduring its worst season in nearly two decades. Dabo Swinney admitted, “I’ve sucked this year. I’ll be better,” after a 3–5 start. Recruiting struggles and home losses have compounded the decline, raising questions about whether Swinney can recapture the magic that delivered national titles.

North Carolina’s Bill Belichick Experiment Falters

The bold experiment of hiring Bill Belichick at North Carolina has backfired. The Tar Heels are 3–5, suffering embarrassing losses to Wake Forest and Cal. Critics argue Belichick’s NFL pedigree hasn’t translated to the college game, with some calling his tenure “an even bigger disaster than expected”. Rumors already swirl about a potential return to the NFL.

Miami: Inconsistent but the ACC’s Best Playoff Hope

Despite inconsistency, Miami remains the ACC’s highest-ranked team at No. 15 in the College Football Playoff standings. The Hurricanes’ dominant win over NC State showcased their potential, but losses to SMU and others have left them needing help to secure a playoff bert. Analysts agree Miami is the league’s best hope to represent the ACC in the expanded 12-team playoff.

The Balance of Power Has Shifted

The ACC’s landscape is no longer defined by Florida State, Clemson, and UNC. Instead, Virginia Tech under James Franklin, Pitt, Virginia, Georgia Tech, SMU, and Miami are reshaping the narrative. The conference is entering a new era where parity reigns, and the old guard is no longer feared.

NIL Boost Brings the ACC Closer

NIL capacity is widening across the ACC as collectives and donor networks mature, and the 2025 revenue-sharing era increases direct payments to athletes. Even if FSU, Clemson, UNC, and Miami remain top-tier, programs like Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and SMU have materially improved their NIL infrastructure and fundraising consistency compared with the first two NIL seasons.

Final thought

The hiring of James Franklin at Virginia Tech is more than just a coaching change—it represents a seismic shift in the balance of power within the ACC. Franklin arrives in Blacksburg with a proven track record from Penn State, and his reputation as a recruiter and program builder immediately elevates the Hokies into the conversation as perennial contenders.