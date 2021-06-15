According to this week’s MLB.Com Power Rankings: The Rays remain at the top with the White Sox not far behind in the AL.

Our friends at mlb.com where you should be checking out some of the best content on baseball on a daily basis they post a weekly Power Rankings. For the second straignt week the Tampa Bay Rays are the top ranked club with the Dodgers right behind and the White Sox in the number three spot.

Here is their rankings g]for this week and be sure to visit mlb.com often for all things baseball:

1. Rays (1 last week)

The Rays lost one game last week after taking over the top spot, so it’s no surprise they’re back there again. Tampa Bay has won 23 of its past 28 dating back to May 13, outscoring opponents by 86 runs during that stretch. They lead the tough American League East division by three games, and their bullpen leads the AL with a 3.08 ERA, including a 1.59 mark in the past 17 games.

2. Dodgers (4)

The Dodgers took advantage of a lighter portion of their schedule, taking five of six from the Pirates (3-0) and Rangers (2-1). Walker Buehler, who improved to 6-0 with a win over the Rangers Sunday, has made 22 consecutive regular-season starts without a loss. He’s 8-0 with a 2.74 ERA over that span, and the Dodgers are 17-5 in those games. That’s the second-longest such streak in franchise history. (Kirby Higbe went 23 straight starts without a loss from 1943-46.)

3. White Sox (2)

The White Sox have won 15 of their past 20 games, while their starting pitchers are 11-4 with a 2.85 ERA during that stretch. Carlos Rodón, who carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning vs. the Tigers on Sunday, has a 1.89 ERA this season.

4. Giants (5)

The Giants, who have spent more time on the road this year than any team in baseball, are about to play 10 of their next 12 games (vs. the D-backs, Phillies and A’s) at home. Their 5-0 loss in Washington on Sunday marked their 38th road game of the season, of 65 games played (58.5 percent). Meanwhile, the Giants’ bullpen has been nails, no matter where they play. In the past 12 games, relievers have allowed five earned runs, spanning 48 innings.

5. Padres (3)

Slam Diego made a triumphant return on Sunday, when Fernando Tatis Jr. injected some life into a somewhat anemic Padres offense with a grand slam in the seventh inning of a come-from-behind win over the Mets. It was Tatis Jr.’s NL-leading 19th homer. The win ended a four-game losing streak for the Friars.

·

The rest of the field of 30:

6. Astros (8)

7. A’s (7)

8. Red Sox (6)

9. Cubs (9)

10. Mets (12)

11. Brewers (14)

12. Blue Jays (10)

13. Yankees (11)

14. Indians (13)

15. Cardinals (15)

16. Braves (16)

17. Phillies (18)

18. Reds (17)

19. Marlins (20)

20. Angels (22)

21. Royals (19)

22. Nationals (23)

23. Mariners (21)

24. Twins (24)

25. Rangers (25)

26. Tigers (26)

27. Rockies (27)

28. Pirates (28)

29. D-backs (29)

30. Orioles (30)

Voters: Alyson Footer, Anthony Castrovince, Jesse Sanchez, Mark Feinsand, Nathalie Alonso, Mike Petriello, Sarah Langs, Andrew Simon, David Venn.