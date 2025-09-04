By: Jim Williams

Senior Columnist and Associate Editor

Capital Sports Network

Introduction: A Division of Legacy and Transition

The AFC North enters 2025 as a study in contrasts. Baltimore is chasing a Super Bowl after back-to-back division titles. Pittsburgh welcomes a Hall of Fame quarterback in a bold reboot. Cincinnati is trying to salvage its championship window, and Cleveland—well, they’re still searching for one. With elite talent, coaching continuity, and quarterback drama, this division remains one of the NFL’s most compelling.

Baltimore Ravens: AFC North Favorites But Super Bowl or Bust

2024 Record: 12–5

Division Odds: -145

Key Players: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Jaire Alexander

The Ravens are built for dominance. Lamar Jackson enters his eighth season with John Harbaugh and is coming off his most efficient campaign yet. He threw 10 touchdowns for every interception and led the league’s most explosive rushing attack. With Derrick Henry, Keaton Mitchell, and Justice Hill in the backfield, Baltimore averaged over 424 yards per game.

The receiving corps is deeper than ever. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Mark Andrews return, and DeAndre Hopkins joins as a veteran weapon. Defensively, the Ravens are stacked: Roquan Smith, Odafe Oweh, and rookie Mike Green form a disruptive front seven, while Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks anchor the secondary. Jaire Alexander adds lockdown ability on the boundary.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Rodgers’ Last Ride?

2024 Record: 10–7

Division Odds: +500

Key Players: Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Micah Kiser, Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin enters his 19th season with a bold move: four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers is now under center. The Steelers started 8–2 last year but collapsed late, losing five straight including a Wild Card game to Baltimore. Rodgers brings leadership and urgency to a team that hasn’t finished below .500 in his tenure.

DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith were added via trade, giving Pittsburgh a vertical threat and red-zone weapon. The defense remains physical, but depth in the secondary is a concern. If Rodgers stays healthy and the offense clicks, Pittsburgh could be a playoff sleeper.

Cincinnati Bengals: Window Closing?

2024 Record: 9–8

Division Odds: +230

Key Players: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals are talented but turbulent. Joe Burrow leads one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, with Chase, Higgins, and Chase Brown forming a dynamic trio. But the defense allowed 30+ points six times last season, and offseason drama—including rookie Shemar Stewart’s minicamp holdout—has clouded optimism.

Trey Hendrickson was retained, but the secondary remains vulnerable. Cincinnati’s front office has been criticized for mismanaging its championship window. If the defense doesn’t improve, Burrow’s brilliance may not be enough.

Cleveland Browns: Rebuild Mode Activated

2024 Record: 6–11

Division Odds: +3200

Key Players: Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb (injured), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Cleveland’s competitive window appears closed. The Browns haven’t won the division since 1989, and 2025 doesn’t look promising. Deshaun Watson remains inconsistent, and Nick Chubb’s injury leaves a void in the run game. The defense has playmakers, but lacks cohesion.

With a new front office and coaching staff under pressure, the Browns are focused on development. If Watson rebounds and the young core matures, they could surprise. But expectations are low.

Projected AFC North Standings