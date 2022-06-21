After Cole’s no-hit bid is gone in the eighth the Yanks rally to beat the Rays 4-2 and are the first team to 50 wins.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and injured a knee and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win.

New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

Cole struck out 12 and walked three, allowing his only hit when Isaac Paredes singled leading off the eighth.

Clay Holmes (5-0) blew a 2-0 lead and allowed his first run since opening day, ending a 31 1/3 inning scoreless streak. Jason Adam (0-2) allowed Hicks’ truple and Jose Trevino’s sacrifice fly, and Wandy Peralta pitched the ninth for his second save.

METS 6, MARLINS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson pitched into the sixth inning with wife Alex expected to go into labor soon, and New York beat Miami.

Peterson (4-1) allowed six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings with a season-high seven strikeouts,

New York, which lost Jeff McNeil to right hamstring tightness, took three of four from the Marlins and tied the Yankees for the lead with 11 shutouts. The Mets took a 4-0 lead against Trevor Rogers (3-6) with two sacrifice flies, Mark Canha’s bases-loaded walk and McNeil’s scurry home.