After the All-Star Break it is the Panthers hosting the Tampa Bay as the second half of the season begins.

Tampa Bay Lightning (32-15-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (24-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers +105, Lightning -125

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime.

Florida is 24-22-6 overall and 9-3-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have a 24-8-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

Tampa Bay has gone 32-15-1 overall with a 9-5-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning rank eighth in the league serving 11.4 penalty minutes per game.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 26 goals and 17 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored five goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 24 goals and 33 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging four goals, seven assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 4.9 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sergei Bobrovsky: out (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.