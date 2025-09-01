BY: KENNY VARNER

In Alabama, just like many college football fans across the country, we relish this time of year because it’s full of overreactions. Fans, media, and rivals magnify every misstep by teams significantly. However, in Tuscaloosa, the frustration surrounding head coach Kalen DeBoer feels justified and no longer seems like an overreaction. His seat is already extremely hot, and there are valid reasons for this concern.

Let’s look at the facts. In his first season, DeBoer’s Alabama squad lost to Vanderbilt as a 20-plus point favorite on their way to an unthinkable three-loss regular season. That campaign officially ended any playoff hopes after a humiliating 21-point loss to an unranked Oklahoma team. For a program used to competing for national titles every single year, that stumble was unacceptable.

Fast forward to the start of this season, and things may have somehow gotten worse. In Week One, Alabama wasn’t just beaten—they were dominated—by a Florida State team that is solid, but by no means an elite juggernaut. The most glaring issue wasn’t simply the final score, but how it happened. Alabama’s defense, once the pride of the program, was gashed for 236 rushing yards while giving up 5.1 yards per carry. That level of physical domination is unheard of for a team wearing the crimson and white.

The problem goes deeper than one bad night. Under DeBoer, Alabama has played 14 games and lost four of them in situations where they were favored by at least two touchdowns. That’s not just “failing to win the big game.” That’s not even getting close to playing in the big games. For a fanbase spoiled by Nick Saban’s dynasty, where championships were the standard and losses of any kind were rare, this is nothing short of embarrassing.

Now, to be fair, some perspective is necessary. Alabama wasn’t invincible when Saban first arrived either. In his opening season, the Tide famously lost to Louisiana-Monroe as Saban was laying the foundation for his culture. DeBoer should, in theory, be given time to build his own. The SEC schedule still lies ahead, and Alabama has plenty of opportunities to prove the doubters wrong.

But here’s the reality: patience in Tuscaloosa is in very short supply. The program isn’t just measured against other SEC teams—it’s measured against the Saban standard, a level of excellence unmatched in college football history. Right now, Alabama looks like a far cry from a national contender. In fact, it’s fair to argue they don’t even resemble a playoff team at this point.

The coming weeks will tell the story. Either this Florida State disaster becomes the spark that wakes up Alabama, or it becomes the turning point where the Tide faithful officially lose faith in DeBoer. One thing is clear: if the losing continues, the cries to “Fire DeBoer” will only grow louder.