From USF Success to Auburn’s Challenge

In just three seasons at the University of South Florida, Alex Golesh engineered one of the most dramatic turnarounds in college football. Hired in December 2022 by athletic director Scott Kelly and working under CEO Rob Higgins, Golesh inherited a program that had gone 4-29 in the three years prior. By 2025, he had compiled a 23-15 record, capped by a 9-3 season that marked USF’s best campaign in nearly a decade. His Bulls notched back-to-back wins over ranked opponents (Boise State and Florida), returned to the AP Top 25 for the first time in seven years, and became bowl eligible in each of his three seasons. Golesh’s offenses were explosive, setting program records and elevating players like walk-on receiver Sean Atkins to career milestones.

Now, Golesh faces a new challenge: restoring Auburn football, one of the SEC’s proudest programs, after five consecutive losing seasons. Auburn first faced competition from Arkansas, which offered Golesh its head coaching job, but he chose the Tigers—a testament to the allure of Auburn’s tradition, resources, and potential.

Why Auburn Was the Choice

Golesh arrives at Auburn with advantages few programs can match:

Facilities: Auburn boasts some of the SEC’s best, including ongoing upgrades to the North End Zone project and a legacy of innovation dating back to being the first SEC school with a football building.

Auburn boasts some of the SEC’s best, including ongoing upgrades to the North End Zone project and a legacy of innovation dating back to being the first SEC school with a football building. NIL Power: Auburn has aggressively expanded its NIL opportunities, even moving its 2026 game against Baylor to Atlanta to maximize exposure and compensation for players. With mega-donors and strategic collectives, Auburn’s NIL program is positioned to attract and retain elite talent.

Auburn has aggressively expanded its NIL opportunities, even moving its 2026 game against Baylor to Atlanta to maximize exposure and compensation for players. With mega-donors and strategic collectives, Auburn’s NIL program is positioned to attract and retain elite talent. Tradition & Fan Base: Auburn’s passionate fan base and history of championships provide a foundation for Golesh to build upon.

The Road Ahead

Golesh’s offensive pedigree—honed at Tennessee under Josh Heupel—will be central to Auburn’s revival. His ability to develop quarterbacks and design explosive offenses aligns perfectly with Auburn’s need to compete against SEC powerhouses like Alabama and Georgia. With NIL resources, modern facilities, and a fresh vision, Golesh has the tools to turn the Tigers around quickly.

The challenge is steep: Auburn has not had a winning season since 2020, and the SEC West remains unforgiving. But Golesh’s track record at USF—transforming a struggling program into a contender—suggests he is ready for the task.

Closing Line: Auburn football has found its man in Alex Golesh, a coach who thrives on rebuilding programs. With SEC facilities, NIL strength, and his relentless offensive approach, Golesh has the opportunity to restore Auburn to championship contention.