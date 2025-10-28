With Brian Kelly’s dismissal at LSU, four marquee coaching vacancies have emerged—Florida, Penn State, and UCLA now join the Tigers in a high-stakes hiring frenzy. Lane Kiffin tops the wish list for both the Gators and LSU, while Penn State is also hunting for a headline-worthy hire, making this one of the most dramatic coaching cycles in recent memory.

While Florida, LSU, and Penn State were all aggressively pursuing marquee head coaching hires, USF’s Alex Golesh quietly emerged across media outlets as a top contender for the UCLA vacancy.

Sources Say: If Golesh Wants UCLA, It’s His

After making a few calls, I spoke with three sources close to the UCLA coaching search who unanimously believe that if Alex Golesh wants the job in Westwood, it’s his to claim. While no formal contact has been made between UCLA and Golesh’s camp, outreach is expected within the next two weeks to gauge his interest. The Bruins are in dire need of both a cultural overhaul and a schematic reboot—and Golesh fits the bill on every front. The real question now is: should he take it?

Alex Golesh’s Success at USF

In just one season, Alex Golesh transformed South Florida’s football program from a bottom-tier offense into a top-30 scoring unit. Known for his fast-paced, high-scoring schemes, Golesh brought the same up-tempo philosophy that electrified the SEC during his time at Tennessee. There, he helped engineer one of the most explosive offenses in the conference, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker. At USF, Golesh’s system has revitalized the Bulls, turning heads across the nation and earning him serious consideration for Power Five opportunities — including UCLA.

Why UCLA Makes Sense for Golesh

Offensive Identity

Since Chip Kelly’s departure, UCLA has struggled to find offensive consistency. Golesh’s spread-tempo system would be a natural fit for West Coast athletes who thrive in space and speed. His playbook is built to maximize mismatches and tempo — a style that could immediately elevate UCLA’s scoring potential.

Quarterback Whisperer

Golesh’s reputation for developing quarterbacks is well-earned. From Hendon Hooker at Tennessee to Byrum Brown at USF, he’s shown an ability to mold raw talent into elite performers. UCLA’s current quarterback room could benefit immensely from his hands-on approach and system fit.

Cultural Overhaul

UCLA’s locker room has lacked discipline and leadership in recent years. Golesh emphasizes accountability, player empowerment, and performance-based incentives. His arrival would likely bring a complete overhaul of team culture, including a player-led leadership model and a revamped staff blending SEC experience with rising AAC and Big Ten talent.

NIL Strategy

While UCLA’s NIL resources lag behind SEC and Big Ten powers, Golesh has proven he can win without a war chest. At USF, he built a grassroots NIL model focused on team-wide deals and retention bonuses. At UCLA, he’d likely replicate this approach, maximizing ROI and building NIL around development and exposure.

Recruiting Reach

Golesh recruits nationally, with strong ties in Florida and Texas — two regions UCLA has underutilized. He’d need to hire assistants with deep California connections to compete with Oregon, USC, and Washington, but his portal savvy and developmental reputation would resonate with SoCal athletes looking for early playing time and NFL pathways.

Data-Driven Operations

Golesh is a believer in analytics. His practices feature GPS tracking, workload management, and situational analytics. On game day, he’s known for aggressive fourth-down decisions and tempo control — traits that could give UCLA a strategic edge in the Big Ten.

Southern California Recruiting Blueprint

If hired, Golesh would likely:

Hire West Coast assistants with deep ties to Los Angeles, Inland Empire, and San Diego.

Leverage UCLA’s academic prestige and Big Ten exposure to attract developmental athletes.

Engage local NIL collectives like Bruin Edge to build team-wide packages.

Target Southern California players in the portal who want to return home from SEC or Big Ten programs.

Challenges Await in Westwood

Despite the upside, UCLA presents real challenges:

USC’s dominance under Lincoln Riley has locked down many top SoCal recruits.

UCLA’s NIL and recruiting budgets trail behind regional rivals.

The Big Ten transition brings Midwest travel and weather — a tough sell for some SoCal athletes.

Administrative dysfunction and high-pressure expectations have led to short coaching tenures, including DeShaun Foster’s 15-game stint.

Why Staying at USF Might Be the Smarter Play

Program Momentum

Golesh has built something special in Tampa. USF’s trajectory is upward, and leaving now could disrupt the culture and progress he’s cultivated. The administration has shown strong support, giving him room to grow without the pressure of immediate results.

Lifestyle and Recruiting Advantage

Tampa offers a more affordable lifestyle than Los Angeles, and Florida remains one of the richest recruiting grounds in the country. Staying in-state allows Golesh to continue tapping into elite talent without battling West Coast competition.

Long-Term Vision

Golesh has publicly stated he’s not chasing jobs. That mindset aligns with building something lasting rather than jumping into a volatile situation. If he continues to succeed at USF, bigger and more stable opportunities may arise — ones with fewer institutional hurdles than UCLA currently presents.

Final Thought: A Tempting Offer, But Timing Matters

Alex Golesh could be the architect of UCLA’s football renaissance. His offensive mind, cultural discipline, and NIL pragmatism make him a uniquely strong fit. But timing is everything. While the Bruins may be ready to hand him the keys, Golesh might be better served continuing his ascent in Tampa — where the foundation is solid, the support is strong, and the future is bright.