By Bucs Report

The Buccaneers vs Lions game on Monday Night Football (7:00 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN) promises thrills in Motown. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) are riding high after defeating the 49ers (30-19), while the Detroit Lions (4-2) are looking to redeem themselves after falling to the Chiefs (30-17).

It will be a clash between two of the NFC’s most productive offenses and two quarterbacks in their prime: Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff, both top-3 in rating this season. Tampa is chasing its sixth win of the season, and Detroit is seeking revenge after the 2024 matchup.

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

SPORTS TALK UNITED

Looking over the edge: history and context

Detroit leads the all-time series (32-29) and has won eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams. However, the Buccaneers have won five of their opening six games, a feat only seen six times in franchise history.

Ford Field will be the site of a playoff-inspired showdown. Tampa defeated Detroit 20-16 in 2024 during the regular season, but fell 31-23 in the divisional playoffs. Now, Todd Bowles (2-2 against Detroit) is looking to tip the balance in favor of the Pirates.

On the opposite side, Dan Campbell (4-2) keeps the Lions as one of the most physical and aggressive teams in the league, with an offensive system that leads the NFL in scoring (31.8 points per game).

Headwind: Stopping Gibbs and Amon-Ra

After limiting Christian McCaffrey to just 40 receiving yards in Week 6, the Buccaneers face another challenge: Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Gibbs is a total threat (502 scrimmage yards, 5 TDs), and St. Brown leads Detroit with 44 receptions, 452 yards, and 6 touchdowns.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles made it clear: “Our priority was to limit McCaffrey’s catch-after-catch yards, and we did that. With Gibbs and St. Brown, the focus has to be the same: closing angles and maintaining integrity in the gaps.”

Linebackers Lavonte David and SirVocea Dennis will be key to containing the short game, while Antoine Winfield Jr. will need to keep an eye on the intermediate routes.

Key approach: Protect Mayfield, punish Hutchinson

The memory of Aidan Hutchinson is still fresh: 4.5 sacks against Mayfield in 2024. This year, the Detroit pass rusher leads the NFC with 6 sacks and has a FF in 4 consecutive games, the best streak since Khalil Mack in 2018.

Tackle Tristan Wirfs summed it up:

“We know Hutchinson plays with endless motor. The key will be matching his intensity and establishing the running game early with Rachaad White.”

White is coming off his best game of the year (86 yards and a TD) and will look to open gaps to relieve pressure on Mayfield, who has 12 TDs and just one interception, with a rating of 108.5.

Artillery Duel: Mayfield vs Goff

Two of the hottest quarterbacks of the year face off:

Baker Mayfield : 1,539 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT, 108.5 rating

: 1,539 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT, 108.5 rating Jared Goff: 1,390 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs, 120.6 rating

Both are in the top-5 in almost every offensive metric.

Tampa Bay’s defense is coming off six sacks against San Francisco and will look to repeat its pressure plan. According to Next Gen Stats, when Goff is pressured, his rating drops to 35.3, and he threw two interceptions in the last game against the Bucs.

Bowles:

“Goff throws well even from his starting spot, but we have to prevent him from reading quickly. If we can make his first read disappear, we can force errors.”

Offensive Keys (Bucs)

Establish the running game with Rachaad White.

Prevent Hutchinson from conditioning the offensive rhythm.

Exploit Detroit’s secondary, which is somewhat vulnerable to injuries.

Look for Emeka Egbuka, the rookie rushing leader with 469 yards and 5 TDs.

Defensive Keys (Bucs)

Limit YAC to Gibbs, St. Brown and LaPorta.

Keeping the pressure on with Vita Vea and Yaya Diaby.

Close long third down, where Goff usually falters.

Look for turnovers: Tampa leads the NFC with a +7 differential.

Statistical duel

Category Buccaneers Lions Record 5-1 4-2 Points per game 27.5 31.8 Total yards 353.5 353.7 Points allowed 25.2 23.7 Turnovers +7 +2 QB Rating Mayfield 108.5 Goff 120.6

Captain’s Verdict

The Bucs vs Lions game will be a battle between two offensive powerhouses and two defenses that know how to decide games. Tampa arrives in top form and with confidence after defeating the 49ers, while Detroit will try to defend its den at Ford Field.

If the offensive line keeps Mayfield clean and the front seven replicates last week’s intensity, the Bucs can stake their claim in the NFC once again.

Captain’s Prediction: Buccaneers 31 – Lions 27

Players to watch

Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield, Emeka Egbuka, Rachaad White, Lavonte David, Yaya Diaby, Antoine Winfield Jr.

Lions: Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Sam LaPorta.

Subscribe and join the crew!

If you don’t want to miss any news about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason:

Subscribe to our Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/canonesyfootball\ Join the Cañones y Football community: https://forms.gle/PVkgo2RPRvV6Srik9

Enter our Discord: https://gobucs.es/la-taberna-del-grog-de-gobucs/

Make sure you follow Alf on social media by clicking here!

Then check out his website for the best Buccaneers content for our Spanish speaking fans by clicking the logo below, or clicking here!