All Star Game 2023: Seattle Mariners ready to play host to a fun night of baseball’s best on Fox

Tonight Seattle will host the All-Stars for the third time. The ballpark, then known as Safeco Field, opened in 1999 is now T-Mobile Park . In 2001 they were the site of the game won by the American League’s 4-1, part of a streak of 12 AL wins around the 7-7 tie in 2002. The game marked the final All-Star appearances of Cal Ripken Jr., who homered, and of Tony Gwynn.

The game can be seen on FOX and heard on ESPN Radio – by clicking here.

The 1979 All-Star Game was at the old Kingdome and was won 7-6 by the NL.

MLB announced in 2019 that the 2026 All-Star Game will be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as part of the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

