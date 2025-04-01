Aloha Stadium Replacement Plans Continue In Honolulu

There is no formal agreement between the developer and the state authority.

The Aloha Halawa District Partners group, the people who have been selected to build a new stadium in Oah’u, are planning to build a stadium-village to replace Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Just what the timeline is to build a new stadium remains up in the air because the local stadium authority did not want to demolish the old stadium yet because developers will look at reusing some parts for the new construction. There is a significant problem in that the stadium authority and the developer have not yet signed a construction agreement. But there is hope that the University of Hawaii will be able to host the University of Kansas at the facility in the fall of 2028. The Hawai’i Sports Hall of Fame could also be part of the 98-acre property.

The planned replacement facility will have a seating capacity of a minimum of 25,000 people and will be designed to accommodate various sports like football, soccer and rugby. There will be entertainment events as well. There will be the village aspect with hotels as well as residential, retail and commercial space surrounding the building. The old Honolulu facility opened on September 12th, 1975 and closed on December 17th, 2020 because of financial issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic and structural problems. During its 45-year run, the stadium was the home of the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, and hosted 35 National Football League Pro Bowl games from 1980 through 2016. The World Football League’s Hawaiians franchise performed there in 1975 and the stadium was the last place where the WFL snapped a football. In 1997, MLB held a three-game regular season series between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres at the stadium. In August 2019, the stadium hosted its last NFL event, a preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com

Aloha Stadium