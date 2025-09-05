The US Open Women’s Final: Amanda Anisimova May Have The Edge Over Sabalenka: Here’s Why

Anisimova at Wimbledon (Photo Courtesy of WTA Tennis)

The US Open 2025 Women’s Singles final is here and there could not be a better matchup. Two of the most powerful ball-strikers on the WTA Tour, prepare to battle for the title. Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka compete in The Final and it is a clash of narratives. Sabalenka, the world No. 1 and defending champion, aiming to cement her dynasty at Flushing Meadows. Anisimova, the American prodigy who has found her fearless form, seeking to cap an incredible comeback with her first Grand Slam trophy.

Sabalenka at US Open 2024

A Rivalry Defined by Power and Vengeance

The head-to-head record between Anisimova and Sabalenka tells a fascinating story. While Anisimova holds a 5-3 lead in their career meetings, Sabalenka has won three of their last four matches. It demonstrates that she has begun to figure out the American’s game. This includes a recent victory at the 2025 Roland Garros. However, Anisimova’s path to the US Open final has been fueled by a powerful sense of redemption. She emphatically avenged a devastating 6-0, 6-0 loss to Iga Swiatek in the 2025 Wimbledon final by stunning the Pole in the US Open quarterfinals. That fearless performance against the world No. 2, where she hit 23 winners to just 12 unforced errors, shows she is in peak form.

Sabalenka at US Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka’s Path to the Final

Aryna Sabalenka’s journey to the final has been a testament to her champion’s resolve. The top seed and defending champion has been a picture of consistency, reaching her third consecutive US Open final. Her semifinal victory over Jessica Pegula was a masterclass in grit. She fought back from a set down to win in three sets. Sabalenka’s serve has become a cornerstone of her game, and her ability to hit a high number of winners (42 against Pegula) makes her a formidable opponent on the hard court. She is one win away from becoming the first woman since Serena Williams (2012-2014) to successfully defend the US Open title.

Anisimova (Photo Courtesy of Reddit)

Amanda Anisimova’s Resurgence

Amanda Anisimova’s run at the US Open has been nothing short of inspiring. After a hiatus from the sport, she has come back with a new sense of purpose and clarity. Her win over Swiatek was a statement, proving that she has overcome the mental and physical fatigue that plagued her in the past. Anisimova’s game is built on easy, flat power from both wings. It allows her to take the ball early and dictate rallies. Her ability to handle Sabalenka’s heavy groundstrokes and redirect them with interest makes her a unique and dangerous matchup for the Belarusian.

Keys to Victory: Who Has the Edge?

This US Open Final promises to be a high-stakes, high-octane affair. Here’s a breakdown of the key factors that could decide the outcome:

* Anisimova’s Aggression: For Anisimova to win, she must maintain the fearless, aggressive mindset that led her past Swiatek. She needs to take the ball on the rise, pressure Sabalenka’s second serve, and hit her targets with precision.

* Sabalenka’s Serve and Power: Sabalenka’s biggest weapon is her serve. If she is landing a high percentage of first serves and hitting aces, she will be very difficult to break. Her brute force from the baseline will also be crucial in overpowering Anisimova.

* Mental Fortitude: Both players have shown impressive mental toughness during this tournament. Anisimova’s comeback story and Sabalenka’s ability to win tough matches will be tested under the immense pressure of a Grand Slam final.

Prediction

While Aryna Sabalenka enters the final as the favorite due to her world No. 1 ranking and defending champion status, Amanda Anisimova’s recent form and favorable head-to-head record make this a much closer contest than many might expect. Anisimova’s newfound confidence and her ability to counter Sabalenka’s power could be the x-factor. If she can replicate her quarterfinal performance against Swiatek, she has a very real chance to win her first major title. The outcome may very well hinge on who handles the pressure better and which player’s power game holds up under the biggest spotlight in tennis.

MUST READS

US Open Women’s Singles Semifinals: A Thursday Thriller and a Look Ahead to the Final – Athletica Sports

Women’s Sports Design Trends for 2025: Style, Tech & Sustainability – Athletica Sports

Viorica Bruni Editor Athletica Sports Web Publication

Sports Talk Florida – YouTube