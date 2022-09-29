Amazon Thursday Night Football: The Undefeated Dolphins are set for the bright lights tonight vs the Bengals.

Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football will shine its lights on red hot Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals who are just looking to get a win and start the defense of their AFC Championship. Miami comes into this playing well at 3-0 beating New England, Baltimore, and Buffalo in the process.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins’ offense were barely on the field Sunday. But Miami’s defense kept Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills from putting together another explosive win.

Miami held the Bills to 19 points, their fewest since Week 13 last season, and got pivotal stops down the stretch to mount a comeback victory for the second straight week and remain undefeated.

A win over the Bills had eluded Miami for the previous seven matchups. But the Dolphins are now 3-0 for the first time since 2018 and are one of only three undefeated teams in the NFL.

“It took a lot of grit. That’s what those southern grandmothers make on Sundays: grits,” said Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. “It was gritty. It took a lot. It showed the character of our team. But our goals are bigger than going 3-0 and beating the Bills. This is just a stepping stone to where we want to go.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the team’s goals can change as circumstances change and as they continue to build success. They know they have a team they’re confident can take them far, but they don’t want to get too far ahead of themselves.

“If you are talking about goals that happen 15 weeks from now, you’re just going to get hit in the mouth because every single week in the National Football League everyone is giving you their best shot,” McDaniel said. “So I think now we can talk about not sneaking up on people, but realistically whether we’re 0-3 or 3-0, we’re playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.”

After losing their first two mistake-filled games by a combined six points, the Bengals needed to start getting things right. And, for the most part, they did. Play-calling was more diverse, and Joe Burrow took downfield shots looking for explosive plays. After an early rough patch, Burrow again looked like the quarterback that took Cincinnati to the Super Bowl last season.

“We came out aggressive and it paid off for us,” said Burrow, who was 23 for 36 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd also caught TD passes.

“We just needed to get the first win,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said. “I didn’t really care what it looked like. I really didn’t care whether it was 3-0 or 49-3. We just need to rip that Band-Aid off, get that first win. We’ve been a confident team all along.