USF remains mathematically alive in the race for the American Athletic Conference title despite dropping two conference games. For the Bulls to earn a spot in the AAC Championship, help from others is crucial—Navy, Tulane, East Carolina, and North Texas all have just one conference loss and USF would need each of those teams to stumble in their final matchups. Even if USF wins out, complicated head-to-head results and tiebreaker scenarios must work in their favor, making the path to the championship an uphill climb

Navy’s Path to the American Title

Navy stands with just one conference loss and controls its own destiny down the stretch. Victories over the likes of Tulane and North Texas will give Navy the critical tiebreakers required to reach the AAC Championship game. If they maintain consistency on both sides of the ball and win out, Navy would claim the regular season title and a shot at the College Football Playoff berth reserved for the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion.​

North Texas Eyes the Championship

North Texas, also sitting with one defeat, holds a strong position in the standings thanks to head-to-head wins and a late-season surge. The Mean Green must finish strong, ideally with victories over fellow contenders such as East Carolina and Tulane. If North Texas continues to display balanced offense and defense, they could reach the AAC final and secure their chance at the league’s New Year’s Six spot.​

Tulane Holding Steady

Tulane’s lone conference setback leaves the Green Wave close to locking up a championship game berth. Key matchups ahead will determine whether Tulane can clinch the regular-season crown. Should they win their remaining conference games, not only would Tulane earn a spot in the title game, but their resume would put them in strong contention for the playoff bid as well.​

East Carolina Still Alive

East Carolina remains a threat in the AAC race thanks to crucial head-to-head wins and only one conference defeat. The Pirates have an opportunity to play spoiler or possibly leapfrog to the top spot if they win out against their direct rivals and benefit from the volatile landscape atop the league.​

A Wild Race May Shape the CFP

With so much parity, the American Conference could find itself edged out of the College Football Playoff spot reserved for the top Group of Five champion. If chaos reigns and no AAC team emerges clearly ahead, the playoff invite may go to James Madison or the Mountain West winner, creating drama that could ripple across the college football landscape.​

