American League Chaos: Yankees, Red Sox, Tigers, and Division Champs Battle for World Series Berth

Jim Williams, Senior Columnist Capital Sports Network
BALTIMORE — The final weekend of the 2025 MLB regular season delivered drama worthy of October. The Cleveland Guardians erased a jaw-dropping 15-game deficit to snatch the AL Central crown from the Detroit Tigers, who limped into the playoffs as the final wild card. Out West, the Seattle Mariners clinched their first division title since 2001. And in the East, the Toronto Blue Jays edged the New York Yankees on the final day, earning the No. 1 seed and a coveted first-round bye.
MUST READS
With the bracket set, six American League contenders — the Yankees, Red Sox, Tigers, Blue Jays, Guardians, and Mariners — now prepare for a postseason gauntlet that could crown a new champion.
New York Yankees (No. 4 Seed)
Strengths:
- Deep rotation led by Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón
- Elite bullpen anchored by Clay Holmes and Jonathan Loáisiga
- Power-packed lineup featuring Aaron Judge and Juan Soto
- Postseason experience and home-field advantage in Wild Card round
Weaknesses:
- Inconsistent offense against left-handed pitching
- Defensive lapses in the middle infield
- Pressure of expectations after falling short in 2024
Boston Red Sox (No. 5 Seed)
Strengths:
- Balanced lineup with breakout seasons from Triston Casas and Jarren Duran
- Aggressive base running and situational hitting
- Underdog mentality with nothing to lose
Weaknesses:
- Thin starting rotation behind Brayan Bello
- Bullpen volatility in high-leverage spots
- Road disadvantage in Wild Card series
Detroit Tigers (No. 6 Seed)
Strengths:
- Resilient roster that clawed into the playoffs
- Young arms like Tarik Skubal and Reese Olson showing postseason poise
- Veteran leadership from Javier Báez and Mark Canha
Weaknesses:
- Offensive inconsistency, especially with runners in scoring position
- Defensive miscues under pressure
- Fatigue from late-season collapse and travel schedule
Division Winners
Toronto Blue Jays (No. 1 Seed)
Strengths:
- Explosive offense led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette
- Strong rotation with Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah
- Defensive excellence across the diamond
- Home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs
Weaknesses:
- Bullpen depth concerns in extended series
- Inexperience in late-round playoff pressure
- Reliance on top-heavy lineup for run production
Cleveland Guardians (No. 3 Seed)
Strengths:
- Elite contact hitting and small-ball execution
- Dominant bullpen featuring Emmanuel Clase and Tim Herrin
- Momentum from historic comeback
Weaknesses:
- Lack of power in the lineup
- Rotation depth behind Shane Bieber
- Emotional fatigue after intense final stretch
Seattle Mariners (No. 2 Seed)
Strengths:
- Stellar rotation with Luis Castillo, George Kirby, and Logan Gilbert
- Power – Cal Raleigh
- Defensive range and athleticism
- Loud home crowd at T-Mobile Park
Weaknesses:
- Streaky offense prone to slumps
- Limited playoff experience
- Bullpen control issues in late innings
Final Take: Who Should Represent the AL?
While the Guardians and Tigers offer compelling underdog narratives, and the Mariners and Blue Jays bring fresh energy, the Yankees remain the most complete and battle-tested team. With power, pitching, and playoff pedigree, New York is best positioned to survive October’s chaos and return to the World Series for the first time since 2009.