American League Chaos: Yankees, Red Sox, Tigers, and Division Champs Battle for World Series Berth

Jim Williams, Senior Columnist Capital Sports Network

BALTIMORE — The final weekend of the 2025 MLB regular season delivered drama worthy of October. The Cleveland Guardians erased a jaw-dropping 15-game deficit to snatch the AL Central crown from the Detroit Tigers, who limped into the playoffs as the final wild card. Out West, the Seattle Mariners clinched their first division title since 2001. And in the East, the Toronto Blue Jays edged the New York Yankees on the final day, earning the No. 1 seed and a coveted first-round bye.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

SPORTS TALK UNITED

With the bracket set, six American League contenders — the Yankees, Red Sox, Tigers, Blue Jays, Guardians, and Mariners — now prepare for a postseason gauntlet that could crown a new champion.

New York Yankees (No. 4 Seed)

Strengths:

Deep rotation led by Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón

Elite bullpen anchored by Clay Holmes and Jonathan Loáisiga

Power-packed lineup featuring Aaron Judge and Juan Soto

Postseason experience and home-field advantage in Wild Card round

Weaknesses:

Inconsistent offense against left-handed pitching

Defensive lapses in the middle infield

Pressure of expectations after falling short in 2024

Boston Red Sox (No. 5 Seed)

Strengths:

Balanced lineup with breakout seasons from Triston Casas and Jarren Duran

Aggressive base running and situational hitting

Underdog mentality with nothing to lose

Weaknesses:

Thin starting rotation behind Brayan Bello

Bullpen volatility in high-leverage spots

Road disadvantage in Wild Card series

Detroit Tigers (No. 6 Seed)

Strengths:

Resilient roster that clawed into the playoffs

Young arms like Tarik Skubal and Reese Olson showing postseason poise

Veteran leadership from Javier Báez and Mark Canha

Weaknesses:

Offensive inconsistency, especially with runners in scoring position

Defensive miscues under pressure

Fatigue from late-season collapse and travel schedule

Division Winners

Toronto Blue Jays (No. 1 Seed)

Strengths:

Explosive offense led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette

Strong rotation with Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah

Defensive excellence across the diamond

Home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs

Weaknesses:

Bullpen depth concerns in extended series

Inexperience in late-round playoff pressure

Reliance on top-heavy lineup for run production

Cleveland Guardians (No. 3 Seed)

Strengths:

Elite contact hitting and small-ball execution

Dominant bullpen featuring Emmanuel Clase and Tim Herrin

Momentum from historic comeback

Weaknesses:

Lack of power in the lineup

Rotation depth behind Shane Bieber

Emotional fatigue after intense final stretch

Seattle Mariners (No. 2 Seed)

Strengths:

Stellar rotation with Luis Castillo, George Kirby, and Logan Gilbert

Power – Cal Raleigh

Defensive range and athleticism

Loud home crowd at T-Mobile Park

Weaknesses:

Streaky offense prone to slumps

Limited playoff experience

Bullpen control issues in late innings

Final Take: Who Should Represent the AL?

While the Guardians and Tigers offer compelling underdog narratives, and the Mariners and Blue Jays bring fresh energy, the Yankees remain the most complete and battle-tested team. With power, pitching, and playoff pedigree, New York is best positioned to survive October’s chaos and return to the World Series for the first time since 2009.