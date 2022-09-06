Analysis: Will a bigger College Football Playoff give South Florida and other non-Power 5 schools a title chance?

The new expanded College Football Playoff is good news for the University of South Florida and other non-Power 5 schools, but it still is going to take a mighty effort to make the playoff round of eight.

While enthusiastically announcing plans to expand the College Football Playoff, those in charge of the postseason system downplayed the revenue windfall that will come with tripling the number of participants and declined to speculate about whether a new format will tap the breaks on conference realignment.

Instead, they stuck to a strict script, touting how many more athletes will get to play games with national championship implications and how many more fans will get to root for playoff contenders.

“It will be a new day for college football,” Mississippi State President Mark Keenum said late last week after the announcement billed as “historic.”

No doubt.

Expanding the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams will fundamentally change the sport on the field and off — for better or worse.

More regular-season games will have playoff implications, but the biggest games will no longer have winner-take-all tension.

The new format will break up a conference caste system fortified by the four-team model, but it won’t stop the growing gap between haves and have nots.

More teams will play in the championship tournament and bowl games that are suffering from player apathy will be replaced by playoff games.