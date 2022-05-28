Kittredge Making Progress, Nearing Return To Rays Pen

Kittredge Making Progress, Nearing June 3rd Return

Tampa, FL – Andrew Kittredge is making progress in his rehab from a stiff lower back which landed him on the 15-day IL on May 22nd (backdated to May 19th). Both Kittredge and the Rays are hoping that he can return to the team on his target date of June 3rd.

Kittredge last appearance came against the Detroit Tigers on May 16th allowing a run in one inning of work. Tampa Bay hoped that a few days of rest would remedy the situation but after a bullpen on May 22nd the back still was cranky and the decision was made to shut him down for a few more days.

Kittredge unsurprisingly says that it’s been very frustrating to watch from the sidelines. “Very frustrating, especially in the Baltimore series when our bullpen was kind of getting worked a lot.” He said. “It’s tough to watch the games from the dugout. I’m looking forward to getting back.”

Kevin Cash watched Kittredge throw his bullpen. “Looked good, I think he’s going to try and get off the mound tomorrow. Felt like some of the issues have subsided a little bit. Now we’ll take the next step and go to the mound.”

After throwing off the mound he’ll throw a bullpen and when the team i son the road, he’ll throw a live bullpen. If all continues to be positive, the Rays we’ll decide whether Kittredge needs an outing or two in Port Charlotte or in Durham.

Other Injury Notes:

Besides Andrew Kittredge’s progress, manager Kevin Cash was also on-hand to watch Luis Patino and Nick Anderson who each threw a bullpen. He said that progress is being made while acknowledging that its a lengthy process. Patino is currently on the 60-day IL since injuring his oblique on April 22nd and is eligible to return on June 11th. Anderson has been out all year while recovering from elbow surgery, he is eligible to return from the 60-day IL on June 6th. An exact timetable for Patino or Anderson’s return to the Rays has tot been set.

Shane Baz also on the 60-day IL after undergoing elbow surgery during spring training is set to make his third rehab start for the Durham bulls on Monday. He’s eligible to return to the Rays on June 6th and the tentative plan is to have him return around that time.