By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports Network – Senior Columnist

The latest AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll has Houston at No. 1, Purdue at No. 2, and UConn, Duke, and Arizona rounding out the top five. The rankings highlight early-season risers like Alabama and North Carolina, while defending champion Florida fell to No. 10.

Sports Talk Fordida

AP Top 25 Breakdown by Conference

The Associated Press Top 25 for Week 1 of the 2025–26 season delivered plenty of movement. Houston jumped Purdue to claim the No. 1 spot despite fewer first-place votes, while Florida tumbled seven places after its opening loss to Arizona2.

Big Ten: Purdue (No. 2) remains the conference’s standard-bearer, joined by Michigan (No. 6), Illinois (No. 14), Michigan State (No. 17), Wisconsin (No. 24), and Iowa State (No. 16). The Big Ten’s depth is evident, with multiple teams in the top 25.

Big East: UConn (No. 3) leads the way after dominant early wins, while St. John's slipped to No. 13 following a loss to Alabama. Creighton (No. 23) also represents the conference.

ACC: Duke (No. 4) impressed behind star freshman Cam Boozer, while North Carolina surged to No. 18 after upsetting Kansas. Louisville (No. 12) adds depth, and Virginia received votes outside the top 253.

SEC: Alabama (No. 8) is surging after a statement win over St. John's. Kentucky (No. 9), Tennessee (No. 20), Arkansas (No. 21), Auburn (No. 22), and Florida (No. 10) give the SEC six ranked teams, underscoring its dominance.

Big 12: Houston (No. 1) headlines, with Texas Tech (No. 11) and Kansas (No. 25) also ranked. Baylor received votes but sits outside the top 25.

Independents: BYU (No. 7) continues to impress, climbing into the top 10 with strong early wins. Notre Dame is not ranked but remains a program to watch.

Former PAC 12: Arizona (No. 5) made the biggest leap, rising eight spots after beating Florida. UCLA (No. 15) and Oregon received votes, keeping the conference relevant.

Others: Gonzaga (No. 19) represents the West Coast Conference, while Creighton and Wisconsin highlight strong midwestern programs2.

Who’s Hot & Big Games Ahead

Hot Teams:

Arizona Wildcats : Freshman Koa Peat’s breakout debut fueled their upset of Florida, vaulting them into the top five.

: Freshman Koa Peat’s breakout debut fueled their upset of Florida, vaulting them into the top five. Alabama Crimson Tide : Labaron Philon’s performance against St. John’s showcased their offensive firepower, pushing them into the top 10.

: Labaron Philon’s performance against St. John’s showcased their offensive firepower, pushing them into the top 10. North Carolina Tar Heels: Caleb Wilson’s 24-point effort against Kansas highlighted their resurgence, moving them up seven spots.

Upcoming Games to Watch:

Purdue vs. Alabama (Nov. 13) : A top-10 clash that could reshape the rankings.

: A top-10 clash that could reshape the rankings. UConn vs. BYU (Nov. 15) : A marquee matchup between two top-10 programs.

: A marquee matchup between two top-10 programs.

These contests will test the early-season momentum of several programs and could lead to significant reshuffling in next week’s poll.