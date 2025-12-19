Are NBA Owners Leery Of Las Vegas As An Expansion Market?

Las Vegas is still being analyzed as an NBA expansion market.

Are National Basketball Association owners souring on Las Vegas? There is a chance that the city has hosted its last NBA Cup final game for a while. The owners have seen empty seats at some games and a lack of enthusiasm in the crowds. Commissioner Adam Silver’s remarks did not sound promising when it came to the NBA Cup final game returning to Las Vegas. “Maybe go to some unique locations for the final game,” he said. “(Amazon) suggested, for example, some storied college arenas. We’re looking for other ways we could do this.” Las Vegas may not be cutting it anymore.

The NBA has been doing business in Las Vegas for years but has not taken the final step and put a franchise in the city. There is the NBA Summer League, there is an annual pre-season game and there have been some regular season games in the city going back decades. “I don’t have any doubt that Las Vegas, despite all of the other major league teams that are here now, the other entertainment properties, that this city could support an NBA team,” Silver said. “I think now we’re in the process of working with our teams and gauging the level of interest and having a better understanding of what the economics would be on the ground for those particular teams and what a pro forma would look like for them, and then sometime in 2026 we’ll make a determination.” The NBA has lost ground in terms of available money to buy suites and premier seats for its product. The National Hockey League and the National Football League have franchises in the market. Las Vegas attracted less tourists in 2025 thanks to tariffs and regulations that are making it tougher for foreign tourists to enter America. The Las Vegas market may have lost some of its glitter.

