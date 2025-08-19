Buffalo Bills To The Super Bowl?

The Bills have been on the brink over the last few years. Is it their time in the 2025 season? Erik Kuselias breaks it down for Bills fans.

Josh Allen is an elite QB. He needs to prove that he is the best in the league this year for his legacy and for Bills fans. The surrounding cast is ready to take the next steps. Hard Knocks will be exciting to watch as they feature Buffalo.

