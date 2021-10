Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media Friday ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Arians said Rob Gronkowski (TE), Richard Sherman (CB), Antonio Brown (WR) and Lavonte David (LB) are all out for Sunday’s game.

The Buccaneers look to extend their record to 6-1 this week, they’ll attempt to do so without these key players.