Arians on Sherman: ” We’ll Have Him up, Just in Case”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach Bruce Arians said that Richard Sherman will be part of the 48 active players for this Sunday’s game against the Patriots. With CB Jamel Dean being out for Sunday’s game, the Buccaneers are thin at best at the CB position.

As Greg Auman of The Athletic reports, Arians’ was non-committal in who would start in Dean’s place. With Ross Cockrell most likely in the slot the choices are limited for the Buccaneers.

