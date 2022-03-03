Arians two things are for sure: Buccaneers are not trading Tom Brady’s rights and Jamesis Winston could return to Tampa Bay.

There’s been plenty of talk about Buccaneers recently retired quarterback Tom Brady making a comeback. But if Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has any say in the matter, it’ll only be the Buccaneers he will comeback to play for. During a press conference at the NFL Combine Arians was asked if the team would “accommodate” Brady if he wanted to be traded to another team this offseason. The answer was Blount, “Nope, bad business”.

Now I’m not one to argue but wouldn’t it be bad business to NOT accommodate Brady? Maybe the sting of Brady’s retirement hasn’t gone away for Arians yet? Later in his presser Arians was asked what would it take from another team to trade the rights for Brady? “Five no.1’s, maybe’” was his answer

Meanwhile, Arians wouldn’t rule out bringing quarterback Jameis Winston back.

We are all familiar with Winston’s resume with the Buccaneers, well aware. The former Buccaneers first overall pick is set to be a free agent after two years with the New Orleans Saints. Winston did show improvement when he played for the Saints. But how exactly would that go over with the fanbase? It’s been two plus years since Winston wore the pewter and red yet the fanbase still argues about him.

But Just Last Week….

Stroud was on The Rich Eisen Show last week and was asked if Jameis Winston was a viable option for the Buccaneers in 2022.

“I’ve asked that, and I think I would’ve picked up a lot more vibe,” stated Stroud. “I don’t think Bruce Arians is fine with it. Been there, done that. There was a time they were 7-7 his one year here under Bruce. He [Winston] threw for 460-something two games in a row. Then they played Houston and Atlanta, and he threw both those games away. I saw on Bruce’s face that day. He had reached his limit with Jameis Winston.”

Stroud went on, “Bruce has reached his limit with Jameis Winston, so it will be difficult. At the end of the day, if he was out there on week 1 or week 2 and threw a pick of 6, what would people say? Does he stand a chance here with the fans? I don’t think they will go that way. Jameis is looking for work right now and I know his dad has talked to everyone and said he will be fine when he gets back to Tampa. I don’t think Bruce Arians will be okay with it. Been there done that.”

“There’s two coaches there that would have him tomorrow,” said Stroud. “One is Byron Leftwich, who wishes he had more than eight months with him. The other one is Clyde Christensen, his quarterback coach. Both those guys, I think, would be fine with Jameis. And Jameis is looking for work.”

While Arians wouldn’t rule out a Winston reunion he did go on to say “I don’t think it’s the best thing for him.” That does sound like Arians best sales pitch, but this is the NFL silly season. The Buccaneers and their fanbase are fully aware now of what that means!

My question is, how would Winston integrate back into that locker room? Going from 30/30 Winston to Tom Brady, Super Bowl championship and division title back too Winston might not fly with some of the veterans. I’d say a Winston return is highly unlikely, but would definitely be entertaining if nothing else.

