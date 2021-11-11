Arians Updates Gronkowski and Brown’s Injuries

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at practice ahead of this weeks’ game against the Washington Football Team. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gave the media an update on the injury statuses of wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Brown is still wearing a walking boot for his injured ankle. It doesn’t sound encouraging for Brown listening to Arians comments.

Arians also added that “you still have to worry about Gronk”, addressing whether or not he will attempt (again) to play this Sunday against Washington.

