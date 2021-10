Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media on Tuesday and informed them that safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is still in concussion protocol. Arians added that Winfield Jr. could return this week.

Winfield Jr. was at practice Tuesday but as Arians mentioned he has not yet cleared concussion protocol.

