As expected the Buccaneers resign Blaine Gabbert as Tom Brady’s backup till we see how Kyle Trask looks.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today re-signed quarterback Blaine Gabbert. As per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Gabbert (6-5, 235) appeared in four games with the Buccaneers last season, completing 9-of-16 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, earning a 125.8 passer rating. He originally signed with Tampa Bay on March 27, 2019 but spent his first season with the Buccaneers on Injured Reserve.

Gabbert entered the league as a first-round pick (10th overall) of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2011 NFL Draft, spending three seasons with the Jaguars (2011-13) before playing for the San Francisco 49ers (2014-16), Arizona Cardinals (2017) and Tennessee Titans (2018). Gabbert has appeared in 60 career games, with 48 starts, completing 851-of-1,514 passes for 9,206 yards. He has thrown 50 touchdowns and 47 interceptions, for a 72.3 passer rating. He has also rushed 186 times for 647 yards and three touchdowns.

A native of Ballwin, Missouri, Gabbert played collegiately at Missouri. He wears No. 11 for Tampa Bay.