At noon today, it will be Manchester City hosting Chelsea with the Premier League title

First-place Manchester City look to clinch the Premier League title tomorrow, as they host Chelsea at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Telemundo, and Universo. This weekend’s game is the second of three massive matches between the two streaking clubs in a six-week span.

Following are recent highlights in the rivalry:

On April 17, Chelsea topped Manchester City, 1-0, in an FA Cup semifinal. The Blues meet Leicester City in the final next week, as they aim for their first FA Cup title in three years.

Manchester City, with a win on Saturday, would clinch their third Premier League title in four years.

Chelsea have taken points in 14 of 15 Premier League matches (9 wins, 5 draws, 1 loss) since Thomas Tuchel was hired as head coach in January…to move from ninth place to fourth place.

was hired as head coach in January…to move from ninth place to fourth place. Chelsea and Manchester City will meet in the Champions League final on May 29 in Istanbul, after Chelsea clinched their spot on May 5 – marking only the third time two English clubs will play in the Champions League/European Cup final.

Christian Pulisic assisted Chelsea’s second goal in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal victory over Real Madrid this week.

assisted Chelsea’s second goal in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal victory over Real Madrid this week. Pulisic became the first American to score in a Champions League semifinal, scoring Chelsea’s only goal 14 minutes into the first leg (1-1 draw) against Real Madrid.

For the first time, two U.S. Men’s National Team players face off in the Champions League final: Chelsea’s Pulisic and Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Arlo White and former Chelsea player Graeme Le Saux will call the match on NBC live from Etihad Stadium.

“This match is going to be fascinating, a fight to control and dominate possession. So much so, I think the ball might need ice bath after the game!” said Le Saux, who played more than six seasons of his 14-year Premier League career with the Blues. “Both coaches have incredibly strong philosophies about how they want their teams to play, positive, attacking and dominant football. Both sets of players have completely bought into these philosophies, each and every one of them performing at the highest level as individuals and collectively.”

“It’s wonderful when Football throws up scenarios like this,” White said. “No sooner had both teams qualified for the Champions League final, they face each other in a vital Premier League game. The outcome on Saturday is vital for both sides, a win for City would clinch the title, whilst Chelsea are desperate for points to help secure a top four finish. It should be a wild and compelling 90 minutes.”

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Tim Howard Saturday and Sunday. For this weekend’s NBC Sports Premier League schedule, click here.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.