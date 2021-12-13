AUTO RACING: F1 championship battle comes down to the final race this morning from Abu Dhabi

All Times Eastern

FORMULA ONE

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Site: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m., and qualifying, 8 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m.

Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Race distance: 55 laps, 190.25 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won from the pole position.

Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won in Saudi Arabia, his third consecutive victory, and drew even with runner-up Verstappen atop the standings with one race remaining to determine the season champion.

Fast facts: Hamilton passed Verstappen with six laps remaining en route to his eight victory of the season. Verstappen has won nine times, which gives him an unofficial lead in a tie situation. … Another title for Hamilton would break his tie with Michael Schumacher for most career championships.

Next race: March 20, 2022, Bahrain.