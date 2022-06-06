Auto Racing: Penske gets wins in NASCAR with Lagano and in Michigan with Helio Castroneves

DETROIT (AP) — Helio Castroneves won his first race on Belle Isle, in his seventh start for Team Penske, and basically boss Roger Penske’s backyard.

Castroneves celebrated that victory by exiting his car and climbing one of the fences surrounding the temporary street course. The Spider-Man climb became his signature and Castroneves has scaled the fencing at the Detroit Grand Prix three different times.

As the Detroit Grand Prix prepares to exit Belle Isle following Sunday’s race, Castroneves wants to replicate that inaugural 2000 fence climb one final time.

“It might be the same fence,” Castroneves said. “This place, I’ve been coming here a long time. But things change. I’m glad that at least I’m here for the last race. I would love to win my first win here and win the last one, too.”

The Detroit Grand Prix began as a downtown street race for Formula One in 1982 and closed its seven-year run with three consecutive victories by Ayrton Senna. But the F1 sanctioning fees were exorbitant and promoters rebranded the race for CART, which was the U.S.-based open-wheel series at the time.

That three-year run ended in 1991 and the event shifted the next year to the 2.35-mile temporary course called Belle Isle Raceway. The circuit is located on a 982-acre island park in the Detroit River and even though it’s a narrow and bumpy course, drivers love it.

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Joey Logano watched helplessly as Kyle Busch drove away from him on a late restart Sunday, seemingly ending his hopes of delivering a much-needed win for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Kevin Harvick’s wreck with five laps left gave Logano another chance.

He took advantage of overtime, too, winning a drag race with Busch into the first corner in overtime, then jockeying briefly for the lead, before pulling away to take the white flag and eventually Logano’s second win of the season.

“It doesn’t get much better than that, racing for the lead like that with Kyle, one of the best, crossing each other back and forth,” said Logano, who made it a banner day for Team Penske, which won the IndyCar race with Will Power earlier in the day in Detroit. “I knew it was coming. I did it to him. I knew he was going to do it to me.”

The victory must have felt even sweeter for Team Penske given its recent struggles. In the last five points races, Logano has the only top-10 finish for the entire team with his victory last month at Darlington

Kurt Busch finished second Sunday with Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney, in fourth and Aric Almirola in fifth.