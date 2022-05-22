Auto Racing Sunday: F1 Spanish GP, qualifying for the Indy 500 and NASCAR All Star Race marks a full day of action.

Today is a triple header for race fans as the F1 series is in Spain for the Spanish Grand Prix followed in the early afternoon as the IndyCar’s get together for their annual qualifying for next week’s Indianapolis 500 today on NBC/Peacock and then cap off the day on FS1 with the NASCAR All Star Race.

Herre is the race quick facts

Spanish Grand Prix

Site: Barcelona, Spain.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Race distance: 66 laps, 191.6 miles.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole.

Last race: Max Verstappen passed both front-row Ferraris as he went from third to first in the first nine laps and won the series’ first race in Miami.

Fast facts: Verstappen’s victory was his third in five races to start the season and closed the defending series champion to within 19 points of leader Charles LeClerc in the standings. … LeClerc leads all drivers with four top-three finishes. … Seven-time series champ Hamilton is sixth in points, 68 back.

Next race: May 29, Monaco.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

IndyCar

12:30-2:00 p.m.: Fast 12 Practice (Peacock Premium)

4:00 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Fast 12 Qualifying (NBC)

5:10 p.m.: Firestone Fast Six (NBC)

5:40 p.m.: NTT P1 Award Presentation (NBC)

Last race: Colton Herta overcame two late pit stops and pulled away from Simon Pagenaud to win a rainy Indianapolis road race.

Next race: May 29, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NASCAR

Schedule: Sunday, all-star open, 5:30 p.m.; and all-star race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 150 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson won at Texas, his second all-star victory.

Last race: Kurt Busch passed Larson with eight laps to go and won at Kansas to become the 11th different winner through 13 races this year.

Fast facts: Larson’s victory last season in the non-points race came during a stretch when he won four consecutive main events in the series on his way to becoming the season champion. … Busch ended a 27-race winless streak at Kansas and gave 23XI it’s first victory as a team. Busch has now won Cup Series races for five different car owners and with four different manufacturers. … Chase Elliott’s points lead is now 52 over Ryan Blaney and 58 over Kyle Busch.

Next race: May 29, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com