Baker Mayfield exited Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams after injuring his left shoulder in the second quarter. He briefly returned but aggravated the injury on a Hail Mary attempt before halftime, collapsing in pain and forcing the Buccaneers to turn to backup Teddy Bridgewater.

Diagnosis: AC Joint Sprain

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers believe Mayfield suffered a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder. Importantly, X-rays showed no fracture or structural damage, giving the team hope he can play in Week 13. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the team is awaiting MRI results before making a final decision.

Bridgewater Steps In

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater replaced Mayfield in the second half. While Bridgewater provides stability, he is considered a downgrade from Baker Mayfield, especially in a tight NFC South race. The Buccaneers fell 34–7 to the Rams, dropping them to 6–5 and tied with the Carolina Panthers for first place.

NFC South Implications

The injury comes at a critical time. The Panthers can leapfrog Tampa Bay with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. With the division so tight, Mayfield’s availability could determine whether the Buccaneers stay in playoff contention.

Week 13 Outlook

The Buccaneers face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. While Mayfield’s MRI will dictate his status, the team has not ruled him out. If he cannot play, Bridgewater will start. Tampa Bay benefits from a normal week of preparation, as they do not play on Thanksgiving.

Final Takeaway

The Buccaneers dodged a worst-case scenario with Mayfield’s shoulder injury. While the AC joint sprain is painful, the lack of structural damage means he could return quickly. With the NFC South race tightening, Tampa Bay will be hoping their starter is cleared for Week 13.