Baker Mayfield’s Contract Keeps Looking Better By The Day For The Buccaneers

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Baker Mayfield to his latest contract the social media trolls came out in droves to mock it. But as we gear up for the 2025 NFL season, Mayfield’s deal looks like a bargain.

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers is set to be seventh in the NFL as it pertains to average annual salary for quarterbacks after he and the club agreed to a five-year, $265M contract extension that includes $181M in guarantees ahead of this past weekend.

On Monday morning, NFL insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested that the Purdy deal serves as another reminder that Baker Mayfield is quite the bargain for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this spring.

“Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who’s in the second year of a three-year, $100M contract, is underpaid relative to other veteran starting quarterbacks. Of course, that makes it a very good deal for the Bucs, who are paying $33.3M per year for a top-10 quarterback.”

“As the list of quarterback contracts goes, Mayfield is currently at the bottom of the top 20. He’s the lowest-paid starting quarterback not on a rookie contract other than Jets quarterback Justin Fields (if, as it seems, he wins the starting job) and Giants quarterback Russell Wilson.”

Baker Mayfield finished the last regular season with impressive stats, ranking fourth in passer rating (106.8), third in passing yards per game (264.7), and tied for second in touchdown passes (41) over 17 games, according to Pro Football Reference.

In contrast, Brock Purdy ranked 13th in passer rating (96.1), fifth in passing yards per game (257.6), and tied for 15th in touchdown passes (20) over 15 games.

While Mayfield’s stats stand out, Brock Purdy’s resume is arguably stronger, with appearances in two NFC Championship Games and a spot as an MVP finalist. However, it’s worth noting that those achievements are tied to team success. In contrast, Mayfield’s postseason record with Tampa Bay is 1-2, and he’s never been considered a serious MVP contender.

Some might wonder how Baker Mayfield feels about earning less than quarterbacks like Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, Kirk Cousins, and Kyler Murray, who now make more than him annually.

“Mayfield has given no indication that he’s unhappy with his contract,” Florio said. “It’s good for Mayfield. It’s good for the Buccaneers. And, by next year, he’ll likely get a new deal that pushes him significantly higher on the list of highest-paid NFL quarterbacks. As it should.”

Mayfield previously expressed feeling undervalued after being released by the Browns and Panthers in 2022, likening himself to “a piece of dirty laundry.” Now, with a potential extension on the horizon, he has strong motivation to deliver another standout season with the Buccaneers before contract talks begin next offseason.

