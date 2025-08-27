By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

The Big 12 Conference in 2025 is a battleground of parity, passion, and potential. With 16 teams vying for supremacy, the league is deeper than ever—and the storylines are electric. From Arizona State’s Cinderella run to Utah’s redemption arc and Texas Tech’s high-stakes gamble, this season promises fireworks.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Arizona State: The Unexpected Reigning Champion

Arizona State shocked the college football world in 2024, going from projected last place to Big 12 champions. Under head coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils posted an 11-3 record and earned a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Key Players:

Sam Leavitt (QB) : The returning starter who led ASU’s offense with poise and precision.

: The returning starter who led ASU’s offense with poise and precision. Jordyn Tyson (WR) : A dynamic playmaker whose late-season injury didn’t stop ASU’s momentum.

: A dynamic playmaker whose late-season injury didn’t stop ASU’s momentum. Xavion Alford (S): Anchoring a veteran defense that returns most of its starters.

Outlook:

ASU returns 17 starters and enters 2025 as the preseason favorite. But CBS analysts warn of regression due to last season’s reliance on one-score wins. With a tougher schedule and a target on their back, repeating won’t be easy—but the talent is undeniable.

Utah: Redemption Season Incoming?

Utah’s 2024 campaign was a rollercoaster: a 4-0 start followed by seven straight losses, many by one possession. Injuries to star QB Cam Rising derailed the season, but 2025 brings hope.

Key Additions:

Devon Dampier (QB) : A transfer from New Mexico who racked up 2,768 passing yards and 1,166 rushing yards last season.

: A transfer from New Mexico who racked up 2,768 passing yards and 1,166 rushing yards last season. 22 Transfers: Utah reloaded on both sides of the ball, especially on defense.

Strengths:

Offensive Line : All five starters return.

: All five starters return. Defense: Five starters back, plus depth from the portal.

Outlook:

ESPN’s Greg McElroy picked Utah to win the Big 12 title over Arizona State. With Kyle Whittingham possibly coaching his final season, the Utes are motivated and stacked.

Texas Tech: The Billion-Dollar Bet

Texas Tech is swinging big in 2025. Backed by a well-funded NIL collective, the Red Raiders made major moves in the transfer portal.

Key Players:

Jacob Rodriguez (LB) : A defensive anchor who earned All-Big 12 honors.

: A defensive anchor who earned All-Big 12 honors. David Bailey (EDGE): A Stanford transfer expected to elevate the pass rush.

Schedule Highlights:

Opens Big 12 play at Utah on Sept. 20.

Hosts Kansas, BYU, and Iowa State in key matchups.

Outlook:

Texas Tech is a trendy pick to contend, but some experts caution against overhyping their portal success. Still, with talent and resources, they’re a dark horse with real bite.

The Rest of the Pack: Depth Defines the Big 12

The Big 12 isn’t just a three-horse race. The league boasts nine teams in the top 40 of preseason rankings:

Team Preseason Rank Notable Strengths Arizona State No. 8 Returning QB, WR, and veteran defense Utah No. 18 Offensive line, dual-threat QB Kansas State No. 21 Balanced roster, strong coaching Texas Tech No. 24 Transfer talent, aggressive defense Iowa State No. 27 Run game, defense, coaching continuity Baylor No. 28 Rising QB Sawyer Robertson BYU No. 32 Home-field advantage, portal depth TCU No. 35 QB Josh Hoover, defensive playmakers Kansas No. 36 Dual-threat QB, explosive offense

Final Take: Chaos Is the Big 12’s Calling Card

The Big 12 is the most unpredictable conference in college football. With no clear juggernaut and a slew of contenders, every week is a war. Arizona State may be the favorite, but Utah’s resurgence and Texas Tech’s ambition make this a wide-open race.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual observer, buckle up—Big 12 football in 2025 is going to be a thrill ride.