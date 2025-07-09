Arizona Wildcats 2025 Football Preview: Can Noah Fifita Lead a Rebound?

By: Kenny Varner

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita experienced a dramatic drop-off last season, going from one of the most accurate passers in college football to a player struggling with consistency. In 2023, the Wildcats Fifita boasted an impressive 72% completion rate, but in 2024, that number plummeted to just 60%. Even more concerning, his interception total doubled—from 6 to 12—derailing an offense that had shown promise the year before. His regression was a major factor in the Wildcats’ offensive collapse.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Arizona’s offense finished second to last in the Big 12 in total offense, a staggering decline for a team that had hopes of taking a step forward. The offensive line was a revolving door, with seven different starting combinations over the course of the season. That kind of instability made it hard for the offense to find any rhythm. Although five players return on this side of the ball, experience is still lacking—particularly along the offensive line.

To address those issues, Arizona added key transfers Wendell Moe from Tennessee and Ty Buchanan from Texas Tech. Both are expected to compete for starting jobs and bring much-needed stability to a group that allowed 28 sacks last season. The line’s struggles also led to a dismal ground game, which consistently failed to keep defenses honest.

One bright spot in the offseason was the addition of running back Ismail Mahdi from Texas State. Mahdi was a dominant force in the Sun Belt Conference over the last two years, racking up more than 2,300 total yards and 14 touchdowns. He’ll be leaned on heavily to provide balance in what’s expected to be a fast-paced, air raid-inspired offense.

The receiving corps enters the season with more questions than answers. Returners Chris Hunter and Jeremiah Patterson bring limited experience, making the additions of Kris Hutson (Washington State) and Luke Wyson (New Mexico) crucial. Wyson, in particular, brings production, coming off a season with 69 receptions.

New offensive coordinator Seth Doege—a disciple of the late Mike Leach—takes over the play-calling duties. With Doege installing an uptempo, spread offense, there’s hope that a simplified and aggressive scheme could help Fifita return to form. However, this will be the quarterback’s third offensive coordinator in as many seasons, which raises concerns about continuity and development.

Defensively, Arizona also regressed, allowing 32 points per game in 2024 after giving up just 21 the year prior. The biggest issue was stopping the run, as the Wildcats surrendered a whopping 171 rushing yards per game. Seven starters return, but only one—Tre Smith—comes back on the defensive line. Smith had a solid season with 4.5 sacks and will be joined by transfers Chancellor Owens (Northwestern State) and Malachi Bailey (Alcorn State).

At linebacker, Arizona is in better shape. Star backer Taye Brown returns, and he’ll be joined by Max Harris from Texas State, who notched over 120 tackles across two seasons in the Sun Belt. The secondary brings back experience, but if the front seven can’t improve, even a veteran defensive backfield could get exposed.

There’s a general belief that strong coaching yields significant progress from year one to year two. The challenge for Arizona is that staff turnover continues to impact cohesion, especially on offense. With new coordinators and schemes being implemented again, an early-season learning curve is almost certain.

The good news? The schedule is favorable. Arizona opens with two very winnable games and plays five of its first six contests at home. The Big 12 isn’t top-heavy with elite teams, which gives the Wildcats a chance to hang around in games.

If Noah Fifita can rediscover his 2023 form, and the offensive line solidifies early, Arizona could bounce back from last year’s 4–8 finish and make a push for bowl eligibility. But if early struggles persist, this could be another season of growing pains in Tucson.