Arizona State Sun Devils 2025 Season Preview: Can They Repeat as Big 12 Champions?

The Arizona State Sun Devils enter the 2025 season with high expectations after a stunning campaign in 2024 that saw them go from being picked last in the Big 12 to winning the conference and earning a College Football Playoff berth. With a nation-leading 17 returning starters—including 10 on defense and 7 on offense—ASU is firmly on the radar as a legitimate contender once again.

A hallmark of last season’s team was its discipline. The Sun Devils protected the football, converted consistently on third downs, and played fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball. With so much continuity returning, it’s easy to see why Arizona State is among the favorites in the Big 12 this year.

The biggest question heading into 2025 lies at the running back position. Cam Skatteboo, who was a star last season with 1,700 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 605 receiving yards with 3 more scores, must be replaced. Kyson Brown returns as a familiar face, but the most intriguing newcomer is Kanye Udoh, a transfer from Army. Udoh rushed for 10 touchdowns and averaged 6 yards per carry in a ground-heavy offense and could become a breakout star.

The offensive line should provide a solid foundation, returning nearly intact. All-Big 12 selection Ben Coleman leads the group with his versatility, joined by returning starters Josh Atkins at left tackle, Max Iheanachor, and Kyle Scott on the right side. Jimeto Obigbo, a transfer from Texas State, adds valuable depth.

At quarterback, Sam Leavitt returns after an efficient and productive season in which he threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions while rushing for 443 yards and 5 more scores. Leavitt’s accuracy remains a key factor—Arizona State was 1-3 in games where he completed under 60% of his passes. If he takes the next step in his development, this offense could be even more dangerous.

Leavitt will be surrounded by a loaded receiving corps. Jordyn Tyson is back after hauling in 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. His absence in the playoff loss to Texas was a significant blow. Malik McClain provides another strong option on the outside, while Clemson transfer Noble Johnson and Fresno State’s Jalen Moss (103 catches over the last two seasons) add serious depth and talent.

Defensively, ASU returns 10 starters from a unit that ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 against the run and created havoc with 23 forced turnovers, including four defensive scores. The group is led by All-Big 12 defensive tackle C.J. Fite, linebacker Keyshaun Elliot, and safety Xavier Alford. The front seven is physical and aggressive, with Elliott anchoring what might be the best linebacker unit in the league. Jordan Crook, who missed time last year but still recorded 57 tackles, returns healthy and ready to contribute.

The defensive backfield brings back experienced playmakers in corners Javan Robinson and Keith Abney, who combined for 95 tackles, six interceptions, and 13 tackles for loss. The pass rush remains an area to improve, but leading sacker Clayton Smith is back and could be poised for a breakout year.

Last season, Arizona State thrived on mistake-free football and a +14 turnover margin. That kind of fortune is hard to replicate, and history shows that teams with dramatic year-over-year improvement often regress. Just look at Arizona, who jumped to 10–3 in 2023, only to fall back to 4–8 despite returning their starting quarterback. The key difference? Arizona State’s coaching staff remains intact, and the program’s foundation appears stronger.

Still, the Sun Devils won’t sneak up on anyone this year. They begin the season ranked in the top 15 and face a manageable Big 12 schedule. A key early-season test will come on the road against Mississippi State. A convincing win there could establish ASU as a true playoff contender again. October’s trip to Utah will be another pivotal game, but early momentum could set the tone.

Arizona State has the talent, depth, and experience to repeat last year’s success. But the margin for error is thinner when you’re the hunted rather than the hunter. A return to the playoff isn’t out of the question—but neither is a 6–6 step back if things don’t break their way.