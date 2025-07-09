KENNY VARNER

Head coach Dave Aranda has done a remarkable job building the Baylor program from the ground up. Now entering the 2025 season, he finally has his players in place and looks poised to make a legitimate run at the Big 12 title. The Bears ended last season on a high note, winning their final six games while scoring 37 or more points in five of those contests. They finished with an 8-4 regular season and showed fight in their bowl game, putting up 31 points against an LSU squad that clearly had the edge in overall talent, ultimately falling 44-31.

MUST READ

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

With 13 returning starters—including eight on offense—the Bears enter this season as one of the more experienced teams in the conference. Leading the way is breakout quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who has quickly emerged as a star. The pieces are in place for Baylor to make a serious run, and the biggest indicator of how far they go may hinge on one thing: defensive improvement.

Robertson didn’t even start the first two games of 2024, yet still managed to throw for 3,071 yards with 28 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. His breakout performance came in the bowl game, where he racked up 445 passing yards against LSU. The offensive line returns four starters and is led by standout Omar Aigbedion, creating a solid foundation for a potent offensive attack.

The Bears’ backfield features a dynamic 1-2 punch with Bryson Washington and Dawson Pendergrass, who combined for just under 1,700 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Both averaged an impressive six yards per carry. Washington, in particular, stood out with 1,028 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns—setting a new mark as the best freshman running back in Baylor history.

At receiver, Josh Cameron returns after catching 10 touchdown passes last year. He also doubles as one of the best punt returners in the country, averaging over 20 yards per return. The receiving corps gets a boost from Alabama transfer Kobe Prentice, who has fans buzzing, as well as Kole Wilson, who had 109 receptions during his time at Texas State. Robertson’s deep-ball accuracy and the balance created by the strong run game make this offense a nightmare to defend.

On defense, Baylor was below average in the Big 12 last year, but this unit has five returning starters and improved depth. The centerpiece is 345-pound Texas A&M transfer Samu Taumanupepe, who anchors the defensive line. All-Big 12 linebacker Keaton Thomas leads the linebacker corps, which has been upgraded through the portal with additions like Emarrion Winston (Oregon) and Matthew Fobbs-White (Tulane), both of whom bring pass-rushing ability. The crown jewel of the transfer class may be linebacker Travion Barnes from FIU, who recorded 129 tackles and 11 tackles for loss last season.

The secondary is solid, featuring standout safety Devyn Bobby, who had 80 tackles and three interceptions. If the defensive front can generate more pressure, this unit has the potential to be dominant.

Offensively, Baylor can air it out—but when they rushed for over 110 yards in a game last season, they went 8-1, with the lone loss coming in a fluky game against Colorado. This year’s schedule is intriguing and could set the tone early. The Bears open at home against an improving Auburn team and then head to face playoff participant SMU on the road. We’ll get a good read on this team within the first few weeks.

After a tune-up, Baylor kicks off Big 12 play by hosting Arizona State, another playoff team from last season that returns 17 starters. Fortunately for the Bears, key matchups against Kansas State and Utah also come at home. A fast start would go a long way toward continuing the momentum from last year’s strong finish. Even a split of the early Auburn and SMU games would be acceptable—especially since the Big 12 champion now earns an automatic playoff berth.

While nothing is guaranteed, this Baylor team has the makings of a fun, high-scoring squad with real upside. Expect some shootouts, and don’t be surprised if the Bears are in the thick of the playoff conversation come November.