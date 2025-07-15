KENNY VARNER

The Houston Cougars are clearly trending in the right direction as head coach Willie Fritz enters his second season at the helm. Fritz, widely regarded as one of the most underrated coaches in college football, proved his capabilities with an impressive turnaround at Tulane. While he has his work cut out for him at Houston, there’s reason to believe this program is already on the upswing.

Fritz inherited a program that was near rock bottom, but he’s infused energy, toughness, and a sense of belief into a team that needed all three. Despite finishing just 4-8 in 2024, the Cougars showed flashes of potential, pulling off three surprising wins—over TCU, Utah, and a shocking upset of Kansas State. A key to those wins? Ball security. In games where Houston committed fewer than two turnovers, they went a perfect 4-0. That stat alone suggests the foundation for success is already in place.

A major reason for optimism heading into 2025 is the arrival of quarterback Conner Weigman, a transfer from Texas A&M. While Weigman didn’t light the world on fire with the Aggies, he represents a clear upgrade at the position for a Houston offense that averaged just 14 points per game—ranking second-worst nationally ahead of only Kent State. If Weigman can offer consistency and leadership, the Cougars’ offense has a chance to take a significant step forward.

Up front, Houston hit the transfer portal hard to improve its offensive line, which was a glaring weakness last season. Four new linemen have been added, with Dalton Merryman (Texas Tech) looking like the most promising immediate contributor. Returning center Demetrius Hunter and veteran David Ndukwe provide some continuity and experience. If this unit can gel, the ground game should benefit.

At running back, the Cougars have some intriguing options. Le’Shaun Sanford returns, while Dean Connors—who transferred from Rice—brings both production and versatility. Connors rushed for over 770 yards over the past two seasons and added 105 receptions for 888 yards, giving Houston a much-needed threat out of the backfield.

The receiving corps also got a facelift. Leading returner Stephon Johnson is back after a modest 32-catch season, but the addition of Amare Thomas from UAB could be a game-changer. Thomas racked up over 1,100 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Blazers. Harvey Broussard (Louisiana) brings big-play ability as a deep threat, while the tight end room has been upgraded with Luke McGary (Tulsa) and Tanner Koziol (Ball State). Koziol, in particular, is a notable win on the recruiting trail—Houston beat out Wisconsin for his commitment. He comes in with 163 career catches over three seasons.

Defensively, there’s both concern and hope. The Cougars were solid against the run last year, but only four starters return. The pass rush, which was mostly absent in 2024, will need to improve. Senior Brandon Mack looks like a solid edge presence, with Carlos Allen likely playing opposite him. The interior will be anchored by Khalil Laufau (Washington State) and Joshua Donald (Appalachian State).

The linebacker unit should be better, with Jalen Garner returning and Louisiana transfer Carmychah Glass—who tallied 75 tackles last year—joining the mix. However, the secondary faces significant losses, including standout cornerback Jeremiah Wilson (4 INTs) and safety AJ Haulcy. To fill the void, Fritz turned to the portal, bringing in Zelmer Vedder (Sacramento State), Marc Stampley (Georgia Southern), Will James (Southern Miss), and CJ Douglas (Samford). It’s a patchwork group, but the pieces are intriguing.

Houston will likely be favored in its first two non-conference games before jumping into Big 12 play. While the conference is full of tough, well-coached teams, the Cougars are better positioned this season to compete. Even though they averaged just 14 points per game last year, they managed a 4-0 record in games with fewer than two turnovers—a sign that with improved discipline and better quarterback play, they could turn close losses into wins.

A major breakout may still be a year away, but Willie Fritz is building a culture that emphasizes toughness, accountability, and smart football. Don’t be surprised if Houston claws its way to six wins and earns a bowl berth in 2025. Even if the record doesn’t improve dramatically this season, the direction is clear: the Cougars are on the rise.