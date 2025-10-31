By: Jim Williams – Senior Columnist- Capital Sports Network.

This weekend’s college football slate is packed with high-stakes matchups and compelling storylines. It kicks off Friday night with a classic Ivy League battle as Brown travels to Penn—a game rich in tradition and grit. At the same time, No. 25 Memphis heads to Houston to face Rice, a game with serious implications for AAC standings and bowl positioning.

Saturday delivers a full day of marquee matchups. No. 9 Vanderbilt visits No. 20 Texas in a clash of SEC powerhouses, while Penn State travels to Columbus to face No. 1 Ohio State in a game that could shake up the playoff picture. In prime time, No. 18 Oklahoma takes on No. 14 Tennessee, and the night closes with a high-altitude showdown in Salt Lake City as No. 17 Cincinnati battles No. 24 Utah.

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

College Football Friday, October 31 – Prime Time Kickoff

25 Memphis @ Rice – 7:00 PM, ESPN2

Announcers: Ted Emrich, Dustin Fox

Announcers: Eric Frede, Jack Ford

Announcers: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware

Announcers: Jack Gordon, Ben DiNucci

Announcers: Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia

Saturday Noon Window – Ranked Clashes Begin

9 Vanderbilt @ 20 Texas – 12:00 PM, ABC

Announcers: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy

Announcers: Rich Waltz, Ross Tucker

Announcers: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt

Announcers: Paul Burmeister, Jason Garrett

Announcers: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones

Announcers: Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray

Announcers: Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich

Announcers: Brian Custer, Craig Haubert

Announcers: Wes Durham, Steve Addazio

Announcers: Fran Charles, Taylor McHargue

Announcers: Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray

Saturday Afternoon – Rivalries and Rankings

Arizona State @ Iowa State – 1:00 PM, TNT

Announcers: J.B. Long, Mike Golic Jr.

Announcers: Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks

Announcers: Thom Brennaman, Will Blackmon

Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer

Announcers: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Robert Griffin III

Announcers: Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler

Announcers: Noah Reed, Robert Smith

Announcers: Guy Haberman, Yogi Roth

Announcers: Chris Cotter, Max Browne

Announcers: Dave Ryan, Patrick Peterson, Adam Breneman

Announcers: Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison

Saturday Evening – Prime Time Fireworks

South Carolina @ 7 Ole Miss – 7:00 PM, ESPN

Announcers: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick

Announcers: Tim Brando, Devin Gardner

Announcers: Jeff Levering, Jake Butt

Announcers: John Sadak, Robert Turbin

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

Announcers: Chris Lewis, Logan Ryan

Announcers: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge

Announcers: Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho

Announcers: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Announcers: Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod

Announcers: Mike Corey, Tyoka Jackson

Saturday Late Night – Mountain Showdowns

17 Cincinnati @ 24 Utah – 10:15 PM, ESPN

Announcers: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek

Announcers: Alex Del Barrio, Randy Cross

Final Thoughts: Wall-to-Wall Action

From Ivy League intensity to SEC fireworks, this weekend offers wall-to-wall college football action. Whether you’re tuning in for early kickoffs or staying up for the late-night battles, there’s no shortage of drama, talent, and playoff implications. With expert commentary across ESPN, FOX, CBS, NBC, and more, fans are in for a full day of gridiron greatness.