By: Jim Williams – Senior Columnist- Capital Sports Network.
This weekend’s college football slate is packed with high-stakes matchups and compelling storylines. It kicks off Friday night with a classic Ivy League battle as Brown travels to Penn—a game rich in tradition and grit. At the same time, No. 25 Memphis heads to Houston to face Rice, a game with serious implications for AAC standings and bowl positioning.
Saturday delivers a full day of marquee matchups. No. 9 Vanderbilt visits No. 20 Texas in a clash of SEC powerhouses, while Penn State travels to Columbus to face No. 1 Ohio State in a game that could shake up the playoff picture. In prime time, No. 18 Oklahoma takes on No. 14 Tennessee, and the night closes with a high-altitude showdown in Salt Lake City as No. 17 Cincinnati battles No. 24 Utah.
College Football Friday, October 31 – Prime Time Kickoff
- 25 Memphis @ Rice – 7:00 PM, ESPN2
Announcers: Ted Emrich, Dustin Fox
- Brown @ Penn – 7:00 PM, ESPNU
Announcers: Eric Frede, Jack Ford
- North Carolina @ Syracuse – 7:30 PM, ESPN
Announcers: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware
- Sam Houston @ Louisiana Tech – 8:00 PM, CBSSN
Announcers: Jack Gordon, Ben DiNucci
- Idaho @ Northern Arizona – 10:30 PM, ESPN2
Announcers: Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
Saturday Noon Window – Ranked Clashes Begin
- 9 Vanderbilt @ 20 Texas – 12:00 PM, ABC
Announcers: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy
- Army @ Air Force – 12:00 PM, CBS
Announcers: Rich Waltz, Ross Tucker
- Penn State @ 1 Ohio State – 12:00 PM, FOX
Announcers: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt
- Rutgers @ Illinois – 12:00 PM, NBC
Announcers: Paul Burmeister, Jason Garrett
- 10 Miami (FL) @ SMU – 12:00 PM, ESPN
Announcers: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones
- Navy @ North Texas – 12:00 PM, ESPN2
Announcers: Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray
- West Virginia @ Houston – 12:00 PM, FS1
Announcers: Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich
- UCF @ Baylor – 12:00 PM, ESPNU
Announcers: Brian Custer, Craig Haubert
- Duke @ Clemson – 12:00 PM, ACCN
Announcers: Wes Durham, Steve Addazio
- UAB @ Connecticut – 12:00 PM, CBSSN
Announcers: Fran Charles, Taylor McHargue
- Buffalo @ Bowling Green – 12:00 PM, ESPN+
Announcers: Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray
Saturday Afternoon – Rivalries and Rankings
- Arizona State @ Iowa State – 1:00 PM, TNT
Announcers: J.B. Long, Mike Golic Jr.
- East Carolina @ Temple – 2:00 PM, ESPN+
Announcers: Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks
- 16 Louisville @ Virginia Tech – 3:00 PM, CW
Announcers: Thom Brennaman, Will Blackmon
- New Mexico @ UNLV – 3:00 PM, Silver State Sports/MWC Digital
- 5 Georgia vs Florida (Jacksonville) – 3:30 PM, ABC
Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer
- 2 Indiana @ Maryland – 3:30 PM, CBS
Announcers: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson
- 13 Texas Tech @ Kansas State – 3:30 PM, FOX
Announcers: Jason Benetti, Robert Griffin III
- 12 Notre Dame @ Boston College – 3:30 PM, ESPN
Announcers: Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler
- Fresno State @ Boise State – 3:30 PM, FS1
Announcers: Noah Reed, Robert Smith
- Michigan State @ Minnesota – 3:30 PM, BTN
Announcers: Guy Haberman, Yogi Roth
- Pittsburgh @ Stanford – 3:30 PM, ACCN
Announcers: Chris Cotter, Max Browne
- Delaware @ Liberty – 3:30 PM, CBSSN
Announcers: Dave Ryan, Patrick Peterson, Adam Breneman
- Virginia @ California – 3:45 PM, ESPN2
Announcers: Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison
Saturday Evening – Prime Time Fireworks
- South Carolina @ 7 Ole Miss – 7:00 PM, ESPN
Announcers: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick
- Arizona @ Colorado – 7:00 PM, FS1
Announcers: Tim Brando, Devin Gardner
- Purdue @ 21 Michigan – 7:00 PM, BTN
Announcers: Jeff Levering, Jake Butt
- Wyoming @ San Diego State – 7:00 PM, CBSSN
Announcers: John Sadak, Robert Turbin
- 18 Oklahoma @ 14 Tennessee – 7:30 PM, ABC
Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit
- Washington State @ Oregon State – 7:30 PM, CBS
Announcers: Chris Lewis, Logan Ryan
- 23 USC @ Nebraska – 7:30 PM, NBC
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge
- Georgia Tech @ N.C. State – 7:30 PM, ESPN2
Announcers: Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho
- Kentucky @ Auburn – 7:30 PM, SECN
Announcers: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
- Wake Forest @ Florida State – 7:30 PM, ACCN
Announcers: Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod
- Arkansas State @ Troy – 8:00 PM, ESPNU
Announcers: Mike Corey, Tyoka Jackson
Saturday Late Night – Mountain Showdowns
- 17 Cincinnati @ 24 Utah – 10:15 PM, ESPN
Announcers: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek
- Hawaii @ San Jose State – 10:30 PM, CBSSN
Announcers: Alex Del Barrio, Randy Cross
Final Thoughts: Wall-to-Wall Action
From Ivy League intensity to SEC fireworks, this weekend offers wall-to-wall college football action. Whether you’re tuning in for early kickoffs or staying up for the late-night battles, there’s no shortage of drama, talent, and playoff implications. With expert commentary across ESPN, FOX, CBS, NBC, and more, fans are in for a full day of gridiron greatness.