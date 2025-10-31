Big Games This Weekend: Ivy League Friday to Saturday Night Showdowns

Notre Dame 2025 Season Preview: Irish Poised for Another Playoff Push

By: Jim Williams – Senior Columnist- Capital Sports Network.

This weekend’s college football slate is packed with high-stakes matchups and compelling storylines. It kicks off Friday night with a classic Ivy League battle as Brown travels to Penn—a game rich in tradition and grit. At the same time, No. 25 Memphis heads to Houston to face Rice, a game with serious implications for AAC standings and bowl positioning.

Saturday delivers a full day of marquee matchups. No. 9 Vanderbilt visits No. 20 Texas in a clash of SEC powerhouses, while Penn State travels to Columbus to face No. 1 Ohio State in a game that could shake up the playoff picture. In prime time, No. 18 Oklahoma takes on No. 14 Tennessee, and the night closes with a high-altitude showdown in Salt Lake City as No. 17 Cincinnati battles No. 24 Utah.

College Football Friday, October 31 – Prime Time Kickoff

  • 25 Memphis @ Rice7:00 PM, ESPN2
    Announcers: Ted Emrich, Dustin Fox
  • Brown @ Penn7:00 PM, ESPNU
    Announcers: Eric Frede, Jack Ford
  • North Carolina @ Syracuse7:30 PM, ESPN
    Announcers: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware
  • Sam Houston @ Louisiana Tech8:00 PM, CBSSN
    Announcers: Jack Gordon, Ben DiNucci
  • Idaho @ Northern Arizona10:30 PM, ESPN2
    Announcers: Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia

Saturday Noon Window – Ranked Clashes Begin

  • 9 Vanderbilt @ 20 Texas12:00 PM, ABC
    Announcers: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy
  • Army @ Air Force12:00 PM, CBS
    Announcers: Rich Waltz, Ross Tucker
  • Penn State @ 1 Ohio State12:00 PM, FOX
    Announcers: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt
  • Rutgers @ Illinois12:00 PM, NBC
    Announcers: Paul Burmeister, Jason Garrett
  • 10 Miami (FL) @ SMU12:00 PM, ESPN
    Announcers: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones
  • Navy @ North Texas12:00 PM, ESPN2
    Announcers: Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray
  • West Virginia @ Houston12:00 PM, FS1
    Announcers: Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich
  • UCF @ Baylor12:00 PM, ESPNU
    Announcers: Brian Custer, Craig Haubert
  • Duke @ Clemson12:00 PM, ACCN
    Announcers: Wes Durham, Steve Addazio
  • UAB @ Connecticut12:00 PM, CBSSN
    Announcers: Fran Charles, Taylor McHargue
  • Buffalo @ Bowling Green12:00 PM, ESPN+
    Announcers: Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray

Saturday Afternoon – Rivalries and Rankings

  • Arizona State @ Iowa State1:00 PM, TNT
    Announcers: J.B. Long, Mike Golic Jr.
  • East Carolina @ Temple2:00 PM, ESPN+
    Announcers: Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks
  • 16 Louisville @ Virginia Tech3:00 PM, CW
    Announcers: Thom Brennaman, Will Blackmon
  • New Mexico @ UNLV3:00 PM, Silver State Sports/MWC Digital
  • 5 Georgia vs Florida (Jacksonville)3:30 PM, ABC
    Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer
  • 2 Indiana @ Maryland3:30 PM, CBS
    Announcers: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson
  • 13 Texas Tech @ Kansas State3:30 PM, FOX
    Announcers: Jason Benetti, Robert Griffin III
  • 12 Notre Dame @ Boston College3:30 PM, ESPN
    Announcers: Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler
  • Fresno State @ Boise State3:30 PM, FS1
    Announcers: Noah Reed, Robert Smith
  • Michigan State @ Minnesota3:30 PM, BTN
    Announcers: Guy Haberman, Yogi Roth
  • Pittsburgh @ Stanford3:30 PM, ACCN
    Announcers: Chris Cotter, Max Browne
  • Delaware @ Liberty3:30 PM, CBSSN
    Announcers: Dave Ryan, Patrick Peterson, Adam Breneman
  • Virginia @ California3:45 PM, ESPN2
    Announcers: Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison

Saturday Evening – Prime Time Fireworks

  • South Carolina @ 7 Ole Miss7:00 PM, ESPN
    Announcers: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick
  • Arizona @ Colorado7:00 PM, FS1
    Announcers: Tim Brando, Devin Gardner
  • Purdue @ 21 Michigan7:00 PM, BTN
    Announcers: Jeff Levering, Jake Butt
  • Wyoming @ San Diego State7:00 PM, CBSSN
    Announcers: John Sadak, Robert Turbin
  • 18 Oklahoma @ 14 Tennessee7:30 PM, ABC
    Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit
  • Washington State @ Oregon State7:30 PM, CBS
    Announcers: Chris Lewis, Logan Ryan
  • 23 USC @ Nebraska7:30 PM, NBC
    Announcers: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge
  • Georgia Tech @ N.C. State7:30 PM, ESPN2
    Announcers: Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho
  • Kentucky @ Auburn7:30 PM, SECN
    Announcers: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
  • Wake Forest @ Florida State7:30 PM, ACCN
    Announcers: Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod
  • Arkansas State @ Troy8:00 PM, ESPNU
    Announcers: Mike Corey, Tyoka Jackson

Saturday Late Night – Mountain Showdowns

  • 17 Cincinnati @ 24 Utah10:15 PM, ESPN
    Announcers: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek
  • Hawaii @ San Jose State10:30 PM, CBSSN
    Announcers: Alex Del Barrio, Randy Cross

Final Thoughts: Wall-to-Wall Action

From Ivy League intensity to SEC fireworks, this weekend offers wall-to-wall college football action. Whether you’re tuning in for early kickoffs or staying up for the late-night battles, there’s no shortage of drama, talent, and playoff implications. With expert commentary across ESPN, FOX, CBS, NBC, and more, fans are in for a full day of gridiron greatness.

