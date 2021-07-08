Big Golf Weekend: US Senior Open, JohnDeer Classic, LPGA events all on the schedule.

NBC Sports presents more than 75 hours of tournament coverage this week across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and NBCSN, headlined by the U.S. Senior Open and the Scottish Open.

U.S. SENIOR OPEN

NBC Sports will present 20 hours of live coverage of the 2021 U.S. Senior Open from Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Neb., July 8-11 across GOLF Channel and Peacock, beginning tomorrow at Noon ET on Peacock.

Live tournament action from Omaha Country Club begins with one hour of exclusive coverage each day on Peacock leading into live coverage on GOLF Channel.

In addition to live tournament coverage of the 2021 U.S. Senior Open, GOLF Central will provide daily post-round analysis on GOLF Channel at 8 p.m. ET following the conclusion of play, hosted by George Savaricas with Billy Kratzert and Henni Koyack.

Click here for details and the complete coverage schedule.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Bob Papa

Analyst: Lanny Wadkins

Tower: John Cook

On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Jim Gallagher Jr.

How To Watch – Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 11 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date Peacock GOLF Channel Thursday 12-1 p.m. 1-3 p.m.; 6-8 p.m. Friday 12-1 p.m. 1-3 p.m.; 6-8 p.m. Saturday 3-4 p.m. 4-8 p.m. Sunday 3-4 p.m. 4-8 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

Ernie Els

Jim Furyk

Miguel Angel Jimenez

Bernhard Langer

Rocco Mediate

EUROPEAN TOUR: ARBDN SCOTTISH OPEN

Rory McIlroy and four of the top five players in the world – Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa,and Xander Schauffele – highlight this week’s star-studded field as the European Tour heads to Scotland for the arbdn Scottish Open from The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Live coverage on GOLF Channel begins tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. ET.

In addition to live coverage on GOLF Channel, the GolfPass channel on Peacock will present five hours of exclusive featured group coverage Thursday through Sunday.

How To Watch – Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 11 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – GolfChannel.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date GOLF Channel Streaming Thursday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 1-1:30 p.m. Friday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas

Colin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Lee Westwood

Billy Horschel

Scottie Scheffler

Tyrrell Hatton

PGA TOUR: JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

The PGA TOUR heads to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., asthree-time winner Steve Stricker and defending 2019 champion Dylan Frittelli headline the field.

GOLF Channel presents live early-round coverage on Thursday and Friday and lead-in coverage on the weekend.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Whit Watson

Analyst: Trevor Immelman

Tower: Mark Immelman

On-Course: Colt Knost

How To Watch – Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 11 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app; Exclusive early morning coverage Thursday-Friday streams on PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold

Date GOLF Channel Thursday 3-6 p.m. Friday 3-6 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. Sunday 1-3 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

Steve Stricker

Dylan Frittelli

Cam Davis

Daniel Berger

Cameron Champ

Kevin Na

LPGA TOUR: MARATHON LPGA CLASSIC

The LPGA Tour heads to Ohio for one of the tour’s oldest events as the Marathon LPGA Classic gets underway from Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

Coverage begins on GOLF Channel tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET as Danielle Kang looks to defend her title.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Grant Boone

Analyst: Karen Stupples

Tower: Tripp Isenhour

On-Course: Jerry Foltz / Kay Cockerill

How To Watch – Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 11 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – GolfChannel.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date GOLF Channel Streaming Thursday 9-11 p.m.* 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday 9-11 p.m.* 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday 3-4 p.m.; 9-11 p.m.* 1-3 p.m. Sunday 3-4 p.m.; 9-11 p.m.* 1-3 p.m. *Delayed coverage

Notable Players This Week

Danielle Kang

Brooke Henderson

Inbee Park

AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP

This week, the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament will feature the strongest celebrity field from the world of sports and entertainment in championship’s 32-year history, headlined by Justin Timberlake, Stephen, Dell and Seth Curry, Annika Sorenstam, Michael Strahan, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley and defending champion Mardy Fish.

NBC Sports will televise 10 hours of live coverage Friday-Sunday, July 9-11, with the networks of NBCUniversal surrounding live tournament coverage all week in delivering its most robust linear and digital coverage in tournament history.

NBC Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Steve Sands

Analyst: Peter Jacobsen

Hole Announcer: Jimmy Roberts

On-Course: Curt Byrum / Roger Maltbie

Interviews:Damon Hack

How To Watch – Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11 (all times ET)

TV – NBC

Streaming – NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date NBCSN NBC Friday 5-8 p.m. Saturday 2:30-6 p.m. Sunday 2:30-6 p.m.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Thursday-Sunday. This week’sGolf Central coverage is anchored by George Savaricas, Billy Kratzert, and Henni Koyack.

Date Golf Central Thursday 8-9 p.m. Friday 8-9 p.m. Saturday 12:30-1 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. Sunday 12:30-1 p.m.; 8-9 p.m.

Golf Pick ‘Em presented by FootJoy : NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, Golf Pick ‘Em presented by FootJoy, features a weekly Thursday-Sunday contest for 25 PGA TOUR tournaments this season, each with a $50,000 jackpot, and a special $100,000 jackpot for all four Majors. Golf Pick ‘Em presented by FootJoy is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store) and at NBCSports.com/Predictor.

: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, Golf Pick ‘Em presented by FootJoy, features a weekly Thursday-Sunday contest for 25 PGA TOUR tournaments this season, each with a $50,000 jackpot, and a special $100,000 jackpot for all four Majors. Golf Pick ‘Em presented by FootJoy is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store) and at NBCSports.com/Predictor. All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

