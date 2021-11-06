Big Horse Racing Day: Breeders Cup has a full day of great racing at Del Mar starting at 2:30 pm on NBC Sports Network, and Peacock.

Since 1984 the Breeders Cup has become the single biggest event in horse racing and this weekend is no different with plenty of super racing. The 2021 Breeders Cup races are being run at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club just north of San Diego and it is one of the most beautiful tracks in the United States as well as one of the most historic.

For horse racing fans the action starts at 2:30-8:00 p.m. and you will be able to watch a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

COMMENTATORS:Ahmed Fareed hosts coverage throughout the weekend alongside analyst and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, who owns 15 Breeders’ Cup wins; analyst Randy Moss; reporters Laffit Pincay III and Nick Luck; analyst/handicapper Eddie Olczyk and handicapper Matt Bernier; insights analyst Steve Kornacki; and reporters Kenny Rice, Donna Brothers, and Britney Eurton. NBC’s Triple Crown race caller Larry Collmus will call all of the Breeders’ Cup races. Maria Taylor makes her horse racing debut as the host of the primetime show Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Here is today’s race slate:

Filly & Mare Sprint: 3:05 p.m. ET, 7/8 mile, $1 million added

Turf Sprint: 3:40 p.m. ET, 5/8 mile, $1 million added

Dirt Mile: 4:19 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Filly & Mare Turf: 4:59 p.m. ET, 1 3/8 miles, $2 million added

Sprint: 5:38 p.m. ET, 3/4 mile, $2 million added

The Mile: 6:20 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $2 million added

Distaff: 7:00 p.m. ET, 1 1/8 miles, $2 million added

Breeders Cup Turf: 7:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/2 miles, $4 million added

Breeders Cup Classic: 8:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/4 miles, $6 million added