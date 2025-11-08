By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports Network – Senior Columnist

As the 2029–2030 media rights cycle approaches, the Big Ten and SEC are reassessing their expansion strategies — and Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, and Miami may no longer be on the priority list. According to USA Today’s Matt Hayes, FSU and Clemson were willing to pay nearly half a billion dollars to exit the ACC, but no conference has rushed to accept them USA Today. Despite their football pedigree, these programs now face questions about return on investment.

Nielsen Ratings Reveal a Decline

Sports Media Watch and CBS Sports report that FSU and Clemson have experienced double-digit drops in prime-time viewership over the past two seasons. Miami and UNC have also struggled to generate consistent national ratings, often relegated to ACC Network slots with limited reach. In an era where media value drives expansion, these numbers matter more than tradition.

Market Size Over Brand Power

FOX Sports and NBC Sports analysts note that the Big Ten and SEC are now targeting media markets, not just football success. As Jim Williams explained, “UNC gives you Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham. FSU and Clemson don’t expand your footprint” Fly War Eagle. This shift explains why the Big Ten added Rutgers and Maryland — not for wins, but for access to NYC and D.C.

Coaching Instability and On-Field Inconsistency

FSU: Head coach Mike Norvell's job security remains fragile after a 2–10 season.

: Head coach Mike Norvell’s job security remains fragile after a 2–10 season. Clemson : Dabo Swinney’s program has slipped from playoff contention, with recruiting setbacks and internal tension.

UNC: Bill Belichick's first year has raised questions about long-term vision.

: Bill Belichick’s first year has raised questions about long-term vision. Miami: Despite a top-20 ranking, losses to SMU and Louisville have derailed playoff hopes USA Today Fly War Eagle.

As Paul Finebaum said on FOX Sports, “The dynasty is over” — a sentiment increasingly echoed across expansion discussions.

Final Word: Relevance Over Reputation

With the Big Ten and SEC poised to earn over $100 million per school annually from media deals, every addition must enhance value. FSU, Clemson, UNC, and Miami — once elite — now face an uphill climb. As Sporting News columnist Bill Bender put it, “They’re legacy brands, not growth assets”.