Bills prove Patriots were bogus, can they do same to Chiefs?

The football world seems to be in love with the Bills, and why not? With the exception of the New England area, was anyone rooting for the Patriots last Saturday night?

To fully validate that victory — and probably stamp themselves as a Super Bowl favorite — the Bills need to get past a Chiefs team that’s vastly improved since a home loss on Oct. 10 to the Bills. Buffalo must continue its balanced offense, regularly looking to running back Devin Singletary. Josh Allen will be creative as both a runner and passer, but he also can be damaging with some of his decisions.

So can Patrick Mahomes, of course. He also has just as many playmakers as Allen, which likely leads to a shootout. We’ll go with the reigning sheriff in this matchup.

CHIEFS, 30-27