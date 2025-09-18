Bills ready to continue dominance over Miami on NFL TNF

Dolphins Facing a Brutal Matchup

If things weren’t bad enough for the Miami Dolphins after a 0-2 start to the season, history says they are about to get worse. Miami, with losses already at Indianapolis and at home to New England, travels to Buffalo Thursday night to take on the Bills.

Bills Dominance Over Miami

Including playoffs, the Bills have won six straight against the Dolphins, nine straight at home, and 15 of 17 meetings under head coach Sean McDermott since 2017.

McDermott’s .882 win percentage (15-2) vs. the Dolphins is the second-best by any head coach against a single opponent in NFL history (minimum 15 games). Only Paul Brown’s .923 (24-2-1) mark against the Cardinals is better.

Josh Allen in Prime Time

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is 8-1 head-to-head against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. He’s also 20-7 (.741) in prime time games—third-best all-time behind Steve Young (23-6, .795) and Lamar Jackson (20-6, .769).

History Repeats Itself?

This is just the fifth time in NFL history that a team allowing 30+ points in its first two games (Dolphins) will face a team scoring 30+ in its first two (Bills). The scoring team is 4-0 in those matchups. The last time: Cowboys vs. Dolphins in 2019, a 31-6 Dallas win.

Odds Are: 3-0 vs. 0-3

Buffalo is one of 10 teams at 2-0, while Miami is one of 10 at 0-2. The difference between 3-0 and 0-3 is massive.

Since 1990:

3-0 teams make the playoffs 75% of the time, win the division 51%, and win the Super Bowl 9.4%.

0-3 teams make the playoffs just 2.4% of the time, win the division 1.2%, and have never won the Super Bowl.

Love vs. Rodgers

Green Bay’s Jordan Love has now started 35 games. Here’s how he stacks up against Aaron Rodgers through his first 35:

Record: Love 20-15; Rodgers 19-16

Completion percentage: Love 63.6; Rodgers 64.6

Yards per attempt: Love 7.5; Rodgers 7.8

Touchdowns: Love 62; Rodgers 63

Interceptions: Both 23

QB Rating: Love 96.6; Rodgers 98.1

Pretty close across the board.

NFC West Rising

Last year, the NFC North was the league’s powerhouse. This year, it looks like the NFC West.

The Rams, Cardinals, and 49ers are all 2-0. Seattle is 1-1 with its only loss coming inside the division. The West is the only division without a winless team.

Game of the Week: Rams at Eagles

Sunday features a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff game, when the Eagles edged the Rams 28-22 to reach the NFC Championship.

The Eagles have beaten the Rams in nine of their last 10 meetings. The lone Rams win came in 2020 when Jared Goff threw three touchdowns against Carson Wentz’s Eagles.

Speaking of Wentz

Carson Wentz will start for his sixth different team in six years when the Vikings host Cincinnati. The former No. 2 overall pick has played for the Eagles (2020), Colts (2021), Washington (2022), Rams (2023), Chiefs (2024), and now Minnesota.

Parting Shot I: Raiders’ Rough Road

The schedule makers didn’t do Las Vegas any favors. The Raiders, coming off a Monday night game, travel across the country to face Washington—who last played Thursday. Advantage: Washington.

Parting Shot II: Daniel Jones on Fire

Indy’s Daniel Jones has been the league’s hottest QB after two weeks: 588 yards, five total touchdowns, no turnovers, and a 71.4% completion rate. His team is averaging 31 points per game and hasn’t punted once.

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley still looks like the league’s best running back. Imagine if Jones and Barkley were on the same team.