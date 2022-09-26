Rays Magic Number Drops To Five, But Fall 2-Games Behind Toronto For Top Wild Card

(AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Tampa, FL – The Toronto Blue Jays blasted four homers including three off Rays starter Shane McClanahan as Toronto defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Ross Stripling (9-4, 3.16 ERA) picked up the victory for the Jays who improve to 86-67 on the season. The win also increases their lead over the Rays for the first Wild Card to 2-games.

Shane McClanahan (12-7, 2.51 ERA) takes the loss for Tampa Bay who fall to 84-69 on the season. They finish the season 51-30 at Tropicana Field as they embark on their final road trip of the season with hopes of securing the top Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jays jumped out to an early lead when Alejandro Kirk homered to lead off the 2nd inning. George Springer hit a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning to extend Toronto’s lead to 3-0.

Taylor Walls doubled to lead off the bottom of the third inning, moved to third on a groundball to second off the bat of Manuel Margot, and scored on a Randy Arozarena sacrifice fly to cut the Blue Jays lead to 3-1.

Springer connected on his second homer of the day in the fifth inning to put Toronto on top 4-1. It was Springers 2nd multi-homer game of the season and 20th career multi-home run game.

JT Chargois and Shawn Armstrong each worked a scoreless inning in relief. Garrett Cleavinger entered the game in the eighth inning and walked Matt Chapman and allowed a 2-run homer to Teoscar Hernandez as the Blue Jays extended their lead to 6-1.

Cristofer Ogando gave up a RBI single to Vlad Guerrero extending the Blue Jays lead to 7-1.

For Starters:

Shane McClanahan worked five innings allowing four runs (all earned) on six hits including three homers while striking out and walking a pair of batters. It was the first time in his career that he has allowed three homers in a game. He made 76 pitches with 46 for strikes.

Ross Stripling worked five innings allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out three and walking none. He threw 76 pitches with 52 for strikes.

Franco Exits Early:

Wander Franco felt discomfort in his left hand and was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the eigth inning.

Up Next For Rays:

Tampa Bay will head out on the road for their final road trip of the season. They will travel to Cleveland for three games starting Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. After three in Cleveland they’ll travel to Houston for three and off to Boston for three to conclude the regular season. Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.30 ERA) will take the mound for Tampa Bay in Cleveland Tuesday night. He will be opposed by right hander Shane Bieber (12-8, 2.81 ERA).