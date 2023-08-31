Exclusive with Oleksandr Usyk’s team manager Sergey Lapin ahead of potential Fury fight

Britain’s Tyson Fury celebrates after beating Britain’s Dillian Whyte to win their WBC heavyweight title boxing fight at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Dubois made Usyk exercise a ‘street fight’ and Fury is more concerned with being a Netflix star



The prospect of a showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight bout has generated both excitement and skepticism within the boxing community. As promoter Frank Warren envisions a high-stakes clash for early 2024, there’s no denying the allure of such a matchup. However, the path to realizing this vision is laden with significant hurdles that cast a shadow of uncertainty over the fight’s realism.

The notion of a battle between Fury and Usyk, two formidable fighters, brings an intriguing dynamic to the sport. Tyson Fury, known for his towering stature, unorthodox style, and remarkable resilience, stands as a heavyweight champion with a magnetic personality that draws attention beyond boxing enthusiasts. On the other hand, Oleksandr Usyk, a skilled and technically brilliant cruiserweight turned heavyweight, has demonstrated his mettle by dethroning Anthony Joshua, albeit amid controversy and rematch clauses.

Warren’s optimism in arranging this momentous event reflects the desire to witness history being made, a battle that could potentially culminate in a single, undisputed heavyweight champion. Yet, the challenges that loom large cannot be overlooked. The logistics of such a contest, involving negotiations, contractual agreements, venue selections, and promotional intricacies, are a formidable barrier on their own. The financial implications of a Fury-Usyk showdown, combined with the intricate web of affiliations and networks, further complicate the road to realization.

Moreover, the unpredictable nature of the boxing landscape adds an additional layer of uncertainty. Injuries, contractual disputes, mandatory challengers, and unforeseen circumstances can all disrupt the carefully laid plans for a marquee event. While the anticipation is undeniably real, the journey towards the ring remains riddled with potential pitfalls.

The clash of styles and the underlying narratives make Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk an irresistible fantasy for fight fans. But fantasies can often encounter harsh realities. As fans and pundits await updates, the sport’s history reminds us that even the most promising matchups can fall victim to the labyrinthine complexities of boxing politics and the unexpected twists of fate. While the hope for a Fury-Usyk showdown burns bright, the realism of the bout hinges on the resolution of the myriad obstacles that stand in its way.

In this exclusive interview with Oleksandr Usyk’s team manager and coach Sergey Lapin for Casino Alpha, he speaks about the potential fight.

From our view at ringside, we could tell foul play was a part of Dubois’ strategy from the beginning of the fight. It was clear they had been preparing to reduce the art of boxing to a street fight. It was clear they had planned to make it a dirty fight with illegal punches. It was Dubois’ only option to slow Usyk down – and this is evident in the one sided, dominant beatdown Usyk handed out.

When you’re in the ring with someone like Usyk, who is so much more advanced than you in every department, Dubois’ only hope was to try and win by any means necessary. Fortunately this is heavyweight boxing, not a bar room brawl, and we have experienced referees in place. The referee rightly gave Usyk the time needed to recover and any suggestion he was acting is ridiculous. I could see Dubois tiring and getting hit more and more – the illegal punch was simply an act of desperation.

Dubois will be great in the future, Fury is more concerned about becoming a Netflix star

A few rounds later – and the real talking point of the fight – Dubois once again fell to his knee, like he did against Joe Joyce. Dubois quit again and will in the future. He is a big man, he has a punch, but becoming a champion requires more than that. Dubois lacks the mentality to become a champion – quitting and then complaining after the fight are examples of this.

But at least he signed to fight – unlike Tyson Fury who is more concerned about being a Netflix star than defending his WBC belt. Usyk is the best of this generation and is willing to prove it. Talks are open again about fighting in Saudi in January, but when Fury is involved – don’t bet your life savings on it happening.