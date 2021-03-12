Brady signs a new extension with the Buccaneers and the quest for another Super Bowl is on.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed quarterback Tom Brady to a contract extension. As per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“When we acquired Tom a year ago, we were extremely excited about the leadership, poise and winning track record that he would bring to our locker room. Since that time, he has proven himself to be the ultimate competitor and delivered in every way we had imagined, helping us capture the Lombardi Trophy,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “Year after year, Tom proves that he remains one of the elite quarterbacks in this game and we couldn’t be happier to keep him in Tampa Bay as we continue to pursue our goals together.”

Brady (6-4, 225) led Tampa Bay to an 15-5 overall record in his first season with the Buccaneers, capturing the franchise’s second Super Bowl title and earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the team’s 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. During Tampa Bay’s title season, Brady bolstered his lead atop several all-time NFL charts, including Super Bowl titles (seven), Super Bowl MVP awards (five), career regular season wins (230), career postseason wins (34) and passing touchdowns (581).

Starting all 16 games for the Buccaneers in 2019, Brady threw for 4,633 yards and a franchise-record 40 passing touchdowns. He finished with a 102.2 passer rating in 2020 – the highest ever recorded in a single season in team history – while also earning a 65.7 completion percentage, which ranks as the third-best mark in franchise history for a single season. Among all NFL quarterbacks, Brady ranked second in completions (401), tied for second in passing touchdowns, third in passing yards, sixth in passing touchdown percentage (6.6) and seventh in touchdown-to-interception ratio (3.33).



Brady’s 40 passing touchdowns marked the most by a player in his first season with a team in NFL history, while his 4,633 passing yards ranked as the second-most by a player in his first season with a team, trailing only Peyton Manning’s 4,659 yards in his first season with the Denver Broncos in 2012.

During Tampa Bay’s four-game playoff run, Brady threw for 1,061 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding one rushing touchdown. His 10 passing touchdowns and 1,061 postseason passing touchdowns each rank as the most in team history and the most in a single postseason in franchise history. In NFL history, the 10 passing touchdowns rank tied for fourth all-time in a single postseason and the 1,061 passing yards rank as the eighth-most in league history.

Brady remains the NFL’s all-time postseason leader in playoff wins (34), playoff passing yards (12,449), playoff passing touchdowns (83), Super Bowl passing yards (3,039), Super Bowl passing touchdowns (21), Super Bowl appearances (10) and Super Bowl wins (seven).

Over his 21 NFL seasons, Brady has started an NFL-record 299-of-301 career games played. He ranks first in NFL history with 581 passing touchdowns and ranks second with his 79,204 career passing yards, 6,778 completions and 99 300-yard passing games in the regular season.

Brady has displayed a knack for taking care of the football, with his 1.80 interception percentage standing as the second-best ever behind only Aaron Rodgers, among players with at least 2,500 career pass attempts. He has amassed an NFL-record 62 games with three touchdown passes and no interceptions and has constructed 48 game-winning drives over the course of his career.

Since turning 40 prior to the 2017 NFL season, the 10-time Pro Bowl, three-time MVP and three-time All-Pro selection has continued his excellence, leading all NFL quarterbacks with 47 regular season wins from 2017-20 – five more than any other quarterback in that span. He has 30 more victories since turning age 40 than Drew Brees, who ranks second in NFL history in that category with 17 such wins. In the four-year span between 2017-20, Brady ranks second in the NFL in both passing touchdowns (125) and passing yards (17,622). He has as many Super Bowl titles (two) since turning 40 than all other quarterbacks age 40-or-above combined have playoff wins.

The San Mateo, California, native played collegiately at Michigan prior to being selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (No. 199 overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft.

