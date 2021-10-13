Brady’s win over Miami earned him NFC Offensive Player of The Week.

Another week and another award given to a Tampa Bay Bucs player. Guess who won it this time?

Tom Brady was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5. He has now won 32 Player of the Week awards, extending his record for the most-such awards in NFL history.

In a 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, Brady completed 30-of-41 passes (73.2 percent) for 411 yards and five touchdowns, earning a 144.4 passer rating. He did not throw an interception for the fourth consecutive game, breaking his own team record by throwing 203 consecutive passes without an interception. Brady led all quarterbacks in Week 5 with his five passing touchdowns and 144.4 passer rating, while finishing second in passing yards.

Brady threw five-or-more touchdown passes in a game for the ninth time in his career, tying Peyton Manning for the second-most such games in NFL history. In addition, his 36 regular season games with at least four passing touchdowns surpassed Manning (35) for the second-most such games in league history. The game also marked the 12th regular season game in which Brady has thrown for 400-or-more yards, tying Ben Roethlisberger for the fourth-most such games in NFL history. It was the first game in Brady’s 22-year career that he threw for 400-or-more yards and had five-or-more touchdown passes.

Through Week 5, Brady leads the NFL in passing yards (1,767), ranks second in passing touchdowns (15) and fifth in passer rating (108.5). Since joining Tampa Bay in 2020, Brady ranks first in the NFL in passing yards (6,400) and ranks second in passing touchdowns (55).

Tampa Bay leads the league with its 349.4 passing yards per game and 98 passing first down this season while ranking third in points scored (33.4). The Buccaneers have recorded 1,747 passing yards as a team so far this season, the eighth-most passing yards through five games in NFL history.

Brady is the third Buccaneers player to win a weekly award this season (Bradley Pinion, Special Teams, Week 1 and Mike Edwards, Defensive, Week 2) and now has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice since arriving in Tampa Bay in 2020 (Week 4, 2020).

*Thanks to the Buccaneers for the press information used in this story