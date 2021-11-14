Brayden Point Delivers Final Blow, Lightning Defeat Panthers In OT

Lightning Extend Point Streak To Seven Straight Games

Tampa, FL – Brayden Point delivered the final blow scoring the the overtime game-winning goal at 2:13 of overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers 3-2.

The overtime featured a fantastic save by Andrei Vasilevskiy on a shot by Aaron Ekblad. Jonathan Huberdeau sent a saucer pass to Ekblad who was able to get the shot up off the ice but somehow Vasilevskiy slid across the crease and was able to deflect the shot with his glove.

Moments later Ondrej Palat stole the puck from Carter Verhaeghe behind the Lightning net and delivered a stretch pass to Brayden Point who buried the backhand shot past Sergei Bobrovsky for the game-winner.

It was only fitting that Point score the game winner as earlier in the game he dropped the gloves and had a spirited battle with Patrik Hornqvist. “I don’t know, it’s just hockey, sometimes tempers flare” Point said after the game. “I just ask him to go and he goes, we throw a couple and that’s it. It’s just part of the game, it happens.” Victor Hedman quipped after the game that the more mad Pointer gets the better he plays.

Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman each scored in regulation and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26-of-28 shots to improve to 6-2-3 on the season.

With the win Tampa Bay improves to 7-3-3 (17-points) and 3-2-2 at home. It was their first overtime win at home this year improving to 1-0-2. The victory also ends Tampa Bay’s four game regular-season losing streak against Florida.

The Lightning have now earned points in seven straight contests going 5-0-2 in that span and are 3-0-2 at home since October 23rd.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Eetu Luostarinen scored within 36 second of each other in the second period for the Panthers only goals of the game and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21-of-24 shots. The loss extends Florida’s winless streak to four games (0-2-2) however they do pickup a point and are now 10-2-3 (23 points) on the season.

Boris Katchouk picked up his first NHL point on his assist on Victor Hedman’s goal.

Cooper Postgame:

Lightning Injuries:

Zach Bogosian returned after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury. Erik Cernak (upper body injury [week to week]), Nikita Kucherov (lower body injury [8-10 weeks), and Gemel Smith (lower body injury, [out indefinitely]) remained out.

Up Next For The Lightning:

The Lightning’s home cooking continues as they take on the New York Islanders on Monday on 7:00 p.m. The Lightning have defeated the Islanders in the semifinal round each of the last two seasons to reach back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals.

