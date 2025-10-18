Breaking News: Ange Postecoglou sacked after 39 days at Nottingham Forest

Ange Postecoglou’s brief tenure at Nottingham Forest has come to an abrupt end after just 40 turbulent days, as the club parted ways with the Australian coach in the aftermath of a 3-0 loss to Chelsea. The defeat capped off a winless run that left Forest teetering above the relegation zone and ultimately convinced the board that a change was necessary to halt the slide.

Forest confirmed the news in an official statement on social media, writing: “Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect. The Club will make no further comment at this time.”

The Australian manager was appointed on 9 September, just weeks after the departure of Nuno Espírito Santo in what was described as an “acrimonious parting of the ways” with Forest’s owner Evangelos Marinakis. Postecoglou was seen as Marinakis’s top target — a coach with a reputation for attacking football and strong leadership, having previously won titles in Scotland with Celtic and earned praise for his work at Tottenham Hotspur.

However, his brief spell at the City Ground never found momentum. Forest failed to win any of his eight games in charge, collecting only three points during that stretch. The team’s performances were disjointed and confidence appeared to drain with each passing week. Their 3-0 loss to Chelsea left them one point and one place above the relegation zone, with mounting pressure from fans and board members alike.

Postecoglou’s dismissal now marks the shortest managerial reign in Premier League history — just 40 days — breaking the previous record held by Les Reed, who lasted 41 days at Charlton Athletic in 2006. In addition, his five Premier League matches in charge are the second fewest by any permanent manager, just ahead of Frank de Boer’s four games with Crystal Palace in 2017.

The club faces a critical period ahead, as Marinakis and the Forest board now look for their fourth manager in less than two years. With the team hovering dangerously close to the bottom three, stability and clear direction are badly needed to avoid another relegation fight.

As for Postecoglou, the sacking will be a painful setback after his rapid rise through European football. Known for his attacking style and strong player management, he is likely to attract interest again soon — but for now, the Australian’s Premier League return has ended in disappointment.